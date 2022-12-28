QB change: Commanders' Wentz replacing Heinicke

ASHBURN — Ahead of two season-defining games, Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera is making a switch at quarterback.

The Commanders will return to Carson Wentz as the starter for this week's game against the Cleveland Browns. Wentz started the season under center before he suffered a fractured finger against the Chicago Bears in Week 6.

"Right now I'm looking for a little bit of a spark, a little something different, and I think now is a good opportunity for it," Rivera said.

Washington's offense was sputtering when Wentz left, and backup Taylor Heinicke led the team on a win streak that has the Commanders back in playoff contention.

However, Heinicke's limitations have been costly over the past three games. After a pair of late-game turnovers in San Francisco, Heinicke was benched for the fourth quarter.

"Obviously you want to play, but it's out of my hands now," Heinicke said. "They've made a decision, and I'm going to try to be the best backup I can be to Carson."

The team returned to Ashburn on Tuesday after a short Christmas break and held its first full practice on Wednesday. Heinicke mostly did not practice, due to bumps and bruises he sustained in the loss to the 49ers, but he is expected to be the backup quarterback on Sunday.

Washington finishes the season with back-to-back home games against the Browns and the Cowboys. If they win both games, the Commanders are assured of a playoff spot.

Washington can even lock its playoff spot in on Sunday if it wins and the Seahawks, Lions and Packers all lose.

Wentz is returning to a very different team than the one he quarterbacked, with running back Brian Robinson Jr. having established himself and all three receiving options (Curtis Samuel, Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson) catching their stride together.

"I definitely think that's a strong part of Carson's game — his ability to throw the ball down the field — and, obviously, that was a big reason why we brought him here," McLaurin said.

However, the offensive line remains a liability.

Wentz and Heinicke both pledged their support after the 49ers game to the other if he was named the starter, and the two have built a solid relationship over the course of the season.

"This league's crazy, and thankfully Taylor and I have an awesome relationship," Wentz said. "I've been supporting the heck out of him, and he's done the same for [me] all year. So, a lot of things are outside of our control, and we control what we can and try to go play and be the best we can be. He's been doing that all along, and I'm trying to do the same."

Offensive coordinator Scott Turner said he's been pleased with how the quarterbacks have worked together, even though Wentz was brought in to replace Heinicke.

He said Heinicke was good in the first days of practice about helping teach Wentz the offense.

"A lot of guys will do that, but it's not maybe genuine," Turner said. "But with Taylor, I've always got the feeling it was, and they formed a genuine friendship."

Wentz noted that he was a No. 2 overall pick who has had high expectations, while Heinicke has had to scrap for playing time in multiple cities, but the two have found common ground in Washington.

"I think we're both mature, we've both kind of seen a lot in this league, both have very different journeys, obviously," he said. "So, I think the fact that we kind of can learn from each other and talk through that and just be real and be honest and also still support each other is cool and unique. I think it's not like that everywhere."