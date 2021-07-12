 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
River Turtles split twinbill with Bluefield
0 comments

River Turtles split twinbill with Bluefield

{{featured_button_text}}
05_20_RIVER_TURTLES-PrimaryLeagueLogo_OnLight (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. -- Garrett Rice went 3 for 4 with two home runs and four RBIs in the nightcap to lead the Pulaski River Turtles to a 12-11 victory over the Bluefield Ridge Runners, earning a doubleheader split Sunday at Bowen Field at Peters Park.

Bluefield won the first game 6-5 with three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No fans? No problem! A look back at substitutes for sports during the pandemic

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert