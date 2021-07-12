River Turtles split twinbill with Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. -- Garrett Rice went 3 for 4 with two home runs and four RBIs in the nightcap to lead the Pulaski River Turtles to a 12-11 victory over the Bluefield Ridge Runners, earning a doubleheader split Sunday at Bowen Field at Peters Park.
Bluefield won the first game 6-5 with three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
