Salem's Joe Davis parlays production into promotion

When he was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays out of high school, current Boston Red Sox farmhand Joe Davis decided he wasn’t mature enough to enter the pros just yet. He opted for the University of Houston instead.

“I got there and had some success, and I was like, ‘Well, if I can have success here, I can have success at the next level,’” he said. “In a way, it was a personal goal to hit every step on the stairway to where I’m trying to go.”

He just hit another one.

Boston promoted Davis to High-A Greenville on Friday, rewarding the slugging first baseman for a monster 48-game start with the Salem Red Sox.

The 6-foot, 230-pound Davis led the Sox in hits (63), doubles (16), homers (10), RBIs (49), average (.333) and slugging (.577) during his stay in the Roanoke Valley. He homered in his final game with Salem on Thursday, giving him six bombs at spacious Haley Toyota Field.

“Sometimes you come out here and think, ‘Oh, man, this is a pitcher’s park,’’ he said earlier this week. “But I also see it as a challenge. I’ve always taken pride in another challenge. Let’s go ahead and conquer it.