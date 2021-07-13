Scott's 8-RBI night leads Red Sox past Fayetteville

Stephen Scott went 3 for 5 with a grand slam, two doubles and eight RBIs to lead the Salem Red Sox to a 16-8 victory over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Tuesday night at Haley Toyota Field.
Joe Davis also homered for the Sox (35-26), who benefited from nine Fayetteville walks.
