Sox beat Shorebirds for 4th straight win
Sox beat Shorebirds for 4th straight win

SALISBURY, Md. – Jaxx Groshans went 3 for 4 with a homer, a walk and two RBIs to lead the Salem Red Sox to an 8-5 victory over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Wednesday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

Nick Yorke, Gilberto Jimenez and Wil Dalton added two hits apiece for the Sox (21-17), who’ve won four in a row. Four Salem relievers combined for five scoreless, one-hit innings.

