 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sox blast Delmarva in 1-hit shutout
0 comments

Sox blast Delmarva in 1-hit shutout

{{featured_button_text}}
red sox (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

SALISBURY, Md. – Four Red Sox pitchers combined on a one-hitter, and Alex Erro collected four of Salem’s 18 hits as the Sox defeated the Delmarva Shorebirds 10-0 on Sunday at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

Southpaw Jeremy Wu-Yelland opened with four hitless innings for Salem (34-26), followed by three frames from Ryan Fernandez and one apiece from Casey Cobb and Jacinto Arredondo.

Gilberto Jimenez, Matthew Lugo and Nicholas Northcut each collected three hits for the Sox.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No fans? No problem! A look back at substitutes for sports during the pandemic

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert