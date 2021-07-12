Sox blast Delmarva in 1-hit shutout

SALISBURY, Md. – Four Red Sox pitchers combined on a one-hitter, and Alex Erro collected four of Salem’s 18 hits as the Sox defeated the Delmarva Shorebirds 10-0 on Sunday at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.
Southpaw Jeremy Wu-Yelland opened with four hitless innings for Salem (34-26), followed by three frames from Ryan Fernandez and one apiece from Casey Cobb and Jacinto Arredondo.
Gilberto Jimenez, Matthew Lugo and Nicholas Northcut each collected three hits for the Sox.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today