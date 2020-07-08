Billie Jean King founded it.
Elton John wrote a song about it.
Superstars from Bjorn Borg and Rod Laver to Martina Navratilova and the Williams sisters have played it.
And now the 45th season of World TeamTennis is coming to The Greenbrier.
The annual professional tennis league, normally held during the break between Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, will begin Sunday and run through Aug. 2 at the resort just across the West Virginia state line in White Sulphur Springs.
Nine franchises representing cites from New York to California will take part with one big change.
All 63 regular-season matches and the semifinals and championship final are scheduled for The Greenbrier’s stadium court.
Players committed to the event include seven-time Grand Slam women’s singles champion Venus Williams, two-time U.S. Open champ Kim Clijsters, 2017 U.S. Open winner Sloane Stephens, reigning Australian Open champ Sofia Kenin, 16-time men’s doubles Grand Slam winners Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan, 2017 Wimbledon men’s semifinalist Sam Querrey and current No. 2-ranked U.S. men’s player Taylor Fritz.
“The teams are pretty much stacked, which is amazing,” Stephens said Wednesday during a conference call. “It will be very interesting to see how people play after not playing for a while.
“With some of the best players in the world, you’ve got to watch, right?”
Up to 500 spectators will be allowed at any outdoor match, which is the main reason World TeamTennis CEO Carlos Silva said he chose to bring the event to southern West Virginia.
Tickets are available and social distancing will be in effect. Masks will be required of spectators while in the stadium.
The players must receive a negative test for COVID-19 before leaving for West Virginia.
Once players arrive at The Greenbrier either Thursday or Friday, they will immediately be tested again and be sequestered in private rooms with room-service meals until the result of the test is known.
Players will have a daily temperature check. Any player with a temperature above 100.4 degrees will be pulled out of a match and reevaluated by medical staff.
If any player tests positive during the event, he or she will be quarantined and retested twice. If a player cannot produce two consecutive negative tests, the player would be removed from the competition.
“We worked very hard to figure out what is the right thing to do that would allow us to play but also to make sure than our players and staff would be safe,” Silva said.
The Aug. 1-2 semifinals and championship match will have $1 million in prize money for the first time in the WTT’s 45-year history.
The final will be televised live at noon Aug. 2 by CBS.
“I’m not interested in running a mediocre property,” Silva said. “It was important to gain everything we could to make 2020 happen. It only takes 30 seconds to cancel a season.”
Stephens, who recently played in a 16-player women’s event in Charleston, South Carolina, where spectators were not allowed to attend, said she is comfortable leaving her home base in Florida to enter The Greenbrier “bubble.”
“I feel like I can protect myself,” said Stephens, who defeated Madison Keys 6-3, 6-0 in the 2017 U.S. Open championship. “I’m definitely in control of that, and I can protect others by following what the protocols are. Nobody wants anyone to get sick or be in danger.”
Clijsters, 37, is attempting a second professional tennis comeback.
She won the U.S. Open in 2005 and was ranked No. 1 in the world, but she retired in 2007 to give birth to a daughter.
The Belgian returned to win back-to-back U.S. Opens in 2009-10 and the Australian Open in 2011 before retiring again in 2012.
She played World TeamTennis a decade ago.
“The whole World TeamTennis vibe is something that I enjoy,” Clijsters said.
“I remember that I was nervous because I had to play mixed doubles with John McEnroe, but it’s fun.”
World TeamTennis uses a different format than the ATP or WTA tours employ to govern their tournaments.
No-ad scoring is used if a game reaches 40-40. Each set is played to four games with a tie-break at 4-4. Servers are under a 25-second “shot clock.” Timeouts and limited substitutions of a player during a match are allowed.
At times, music is played during the match.
“World TeamTennis, more than ever, is right for the times,” Silva said. “It’s fast-paced. So many of the things World TeamTennis has had embedded in moving things quickly, making it exciting is permeating through tennis.
“I’m just waiting for them to add music like we’ve had ... that makes it feel more like an NBA game which is where I want to continue to push this concept of entertainment and sport coming together.”
With Wimbledon canceled for the first time since World War II, the international tennis tours are trying to keep from coming apart.
The U.S. Open is scheduled for Aug. 31-Sept. 13 without spectators. The postponed French Open will follow Sept. 20-Oct. 4.
Stephens, 27, is dealing with a new reality in the prime of her career.
“I don’t even know what I’ll be doing tomorrow,” she said. “I have no clue what my life looks like. This is the most unorganized and tested time I’ve ever had.
“With travel restrictions and borders ... things are changing every day.”
Silva, who is in his second year as the World TeamTennis CEO, will not be able to relax until the WTT season is complete.
“All the other major leagues are in the middle of this,” he said.
“Every single day we’ve got to be diligent. We’re never out of the woods until one of the teams holds the King trophy on August 2nd.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.