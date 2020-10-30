London calling: UCLA-bound star led Northside to big 2001 victory

Justin London played in four bowl games as a linebacker at UCLA.
He was a two-time honorable mention selection in the Pac-12 Conference
He had a brief NFL tryout with the Baltimore Ravens.
But one of London's fondest football memories took place Nov. 2, 2001, when he suited up for his final home game at Northside High School.
It was the night Pulaski County brought a 9-0 record and the No. 1 ranking in Virginia's Associated Press poll to north Roanoke County.
Despite a 3-5 record and no hope of a playoff berth, Northside celebrated senior night in style as London scored two second-half touchdowns in a 34-24 victory that sent shock waves across the state.
"I could feel it all week," London said on the field after the game. "I'll never forget this. I'm going to keep this the rest of my life."
Turns out, he has.
Nineteen years after the big Northside victory, some of the details are foggy but London still recalls the emotional night he experienced with the rest of the Vikings.
"The heart and determination of my teammates ... I just remember banding together and playing really, really hard," London said. "We were super-undersized. It was going to take a great performance by us."
The 2001 season had not gone according to plan leading up to the Pulaski game.
Northside suffered narrow losses to Lord Botetourt (33-28), William Byrd (20-19) and Salem (17-14) under veteran head coach Jim Hickam.
"It was frustrating," London said. "We definitely thought we were better than our record. But Coach Hickam kept us together and definitely brought us into that game ready to play.
"We were playing for pride that night."
The stars came out for the game.
London was named Timesland defensive player of the year after the season. Pulaski County's Josh Calfee earned the honor on offense.
Calfee put the Cougars up 7-0 with an early 18-yard touchdown run. Teammate Jeremy Porter, who finished with 168 yards rushing, added two long TDs and John Hedge bounced a 45-yard field goal over the crossbar.
Northside countered with two TDs by Dwayne Saunders and an 80-yard keeper by quarterback Justin Beckner.
The Vikings put the game away with TD runs of 44 and 47 yards by London, who finished with 104 yards on just four carries as Hickam used the senior sparingly at running back.
London had major-college potential at linebacker, and the 6-foot-1, 230-pounder had his choice of destinations from near and far.
Northside held a news conference at the school's auditorium where London showed up wearing a Virginia Tech sweatshirt.
When it came time to announce his choice, he took off the shirt to reveal a powder-blue UCLA jersey with a gold No. 1 on the front.
London might have signed with Tech had it not been for the tragic loss of a childhood friend and former Northside teammate.
Cory James Keeling, who was a freshman at Tech in the fall of 2001, was killed in a car crash in Roanoke County three weeks after the Pulaski County game.
"It had a big impact on me," London said. "It kind of opened me up to life. We had made a bunch of plans together with Tech. Those weren't going to be the same plans."
London said other events influenced his decision to pick UCLA.
Tech assistant coach Rickey Bustle, whom London called "my lifeline to Tech," left to become the head coach at Louisiana-Lafayette.
Then, there was the welcome he received on the West Coast.
"When I took a visit to UCLA, it was just hard to come back," he said. "They did a great job recruiting me and making me feel comfortable to come that far."
London and his parents and younger sister drove to Los Angeles to report to preseason practice. He was still 17 years old.
"I was running stairwells at night at the hotels, trying to be ready for camp," he said.
When the family got to California, they stayed with then-Los Angeles Clippers coach Alvin Gentry, who had been the best man at London's father's wedding.
London felt at home at UCLA, even though the coach who recruited him, Bob Toledo, was replaced after the season by Karl Dorrell.
London made an immediate impact. An ankle injury slowed him later in his career.
London's father, Tommy, had an NFL career with the Cleveland Browns, but the Northside grad's hopes ended with the Ravens tryout.
He earned a law degree at the University of Pittsburgh.
Today at 36, London sells medical supplies in Wilmington, North Carolina, where he has a 2-year-old daughter, Nora Lee.
Northside closed the 2001 season with a road win over Christiansburg to finish with a 5-5 record.
Pulaski County rebounded under head coach Joel Hicks to reach the Group AA Division 4 championship game where the Cougars fell 48-35 to Lafayette.
