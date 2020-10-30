London calling: UCLA-bound star led Northside to big 2001 victory

Northside held a news conference at the school's auditorium where London showed up wearing a Virginia Tech sweatshirt.

When it came time to announce his choice, he took off the shirt to reveal a powder-blue UCLA jersey with a gold No. 1 on the front.

London might have signed with Tech had it not been for the tragic loss of a childhood friend and former Northside teammate.

Cory James Keeling, who was a freshman at Tech in the fall of 2001, was killed in a car crash in Roanoke County three weeks after the Pulaski County game.

"It had a big impact on me," London said. "It kind of opened me up to life. We had made a bunch of plans together with Tech. Those weren't going to be the same plans."

London said other events influenced his decision to pick UCLA.

Tech assistant coach Rickey Bustle, whom London called "my lifeline to Tech," left to become the head coach at Louisiana-Lafayette.

Then, there was the welcome he received on the West Coast.

"When I took a visit to UCLA, it was just hard to come back," he said. "They did a great job recruiting me and making me feel comfortable to come that far."