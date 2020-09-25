Looking back at Week 5: 2001 Glenvar win gave hint to Salem future

One of Adam Hill’s jobs as an assistant football coach at Salem High School is to compile the team’s weekly statistics.
He did a very passable job putting up numbers when he played quarterback at Glenvar.
Hill starred for the Highlanders, but never more than on the night of Sept. 28, 2001, when Glenvar took a 4-0 record to Buchanan for a nondistrict game against James River.
The Knights have one of Timesland’s more picturesque football fields, located down a slight hill from the school and lodged between Purgatory Mountain on one side and the wide James River on the other.
Hill took Glenvar to the promised land, passing for 353 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for another 77 yards and two more TDs, including the game-winner, in a 42-41 comeback victory.
The former QB’s recollection of the events during his senior year of high school 19 years ago is through a fuzzy lens, but he clearly recalls sitting at midfield in the ceremonial rocking chair that was annually presented to the winner of the game between the former Pioneer District rivals.
“I remember scoring late in the game,” he said. “I remember breaking the huddle when the game was won. I assume we were kneeling it down. It just comes and goes in flashes.”
Glenvar and James River bolted up and down the field all night.
James River’s William Wirt scored in three ways: a blocked punt return, a 19-yard TD reception from Knights quarterback Derek Hepler and an 85-yard interception return.
Jovan Henderson rushed for 112 yards and a TD, and he caught a TD pass from Hepler, who gave James River an early 14-0 lead with an 11-yard run.
Glenvar countered with 419 passing yards as three Highlanders — Cam Pickle, Nate Parks and Grant Gammons — all topped 100 yards receiving.
Parks, who later played baseball at Virginia Tech, completed a pass for 42 yards, while Pickle had one pass completion for 24 yards.
Glenvar’s offensive numbers would be outstanding in any era.
“At Salem I don’t pay much attention to the stats,” Hill said. “I just copy and paste them in. But looking at those stats — over 400 yards passing and three of the receivers had over 100 yards ... it seems impressive.”
Glenvar’s head coach in 2001 was a 27-year-old Virginia Tech graduate named Stephen Magenbauer.
Long before he coached Salem to five VHSL state championships between 2004-17, Magenbauer was in his second season with the Highlanders.
And unlike his tried-and-true Salem offensive philosophy with the quarterback operating under center with two running backs and a tight end, Magenbauer was winging it at Glenvar with a newfangled spread offense.
“It was something new. Brad Bradley and those guys were running it at Lord Botetourt,” Hill said. “I don’t think we would have had the short, little success we had if we were trying to do the I-formation stuff that Salem does. We didn’t really have those kinds of players.
“We kind of shocked and awed some teams just hopping into that spread.”
The young coach did display at least one characteristic that he would carry through a two-year coaching stint at Hidden Valley and 15 years at Salem: a calm demeanor under pressure.
Glenvar trailed James River 41-28 with 6 minutes, 47 seconds to play, but Magenbauer showed no sign of panic.
“It’s strange,” he told The Roanoke Times after the victory. “You’ve got to put on that [face] where, ‘Hey, we’re still all right.’ ”
Hill recalls not being so certain.
“I sure do remember thinking with a few minutes left, ‘I don’t know if we’ve got this or not,’ ” he said this week.
“He always had that calm demeanor, but he had his moments. Football requires a little intensity.
He always preached that to me, ‘Not too many high highs, and not too many low lows.’ ”
Magenbauer’s Glenvar coaching staff included 20-something Brandon Semones, who led the Highlanders to a 10-0 regular season before starring at linebacker for Virginia Tech, and another young coach, former Salem and Wake Forest defensive back Richard Goodpasture.
Hill believes his rapport with the young coaches led him into becoming a teacher at South Salem Elementary School and a Spartans assistant under Magenbauer.
“As a 17-year-old kid at the time, I didn’t know this was the path I was going to go,” he said. “But that just shows the impact he and that whole staff had.”
Glenvar’s promising 2001 season turned sour two weeks after the James River game when Hill fractured his leg in a 7-6 loss to Floyd County.
The Highlanders lost three more games and finished 6-4, missing the playoffs as they did in 2000 when they finished 7-3 led by stars like Anthony Hackett, Brandon Carroll and Derrick Williams.
James River went 7-3 in 2001 under second-year coach Toby Peer.
Hill was a volunteer assistant coach in Salem’s program while he was finishing school at Roanoke College.
After stints coaching at William Byrd and Cave Spring, Hill rejoined his former high school coach at Salem in 2016, assisting Magenbauer on the Spartans’ two most recent championship teams.
“To us Glenvar boys, Salem was kind of a spectacle,” Hill said. “They were winning all those state championships.”
“I don’t think my goal was necessarily to get to Salem. My goal was to eventually coach with Coach Mag. The relationship we had was absolutely special, and it still is.”
