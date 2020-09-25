Looking back at Week 5: 2001 Glenvar win gave hint to Salem future

And unlike his tried-and-true Salem offensive philosophy with the quarterback operating under center with two running backs and a tight end, Magenbauer was winging it at Glenvar with a newfangled spread offense.

“It was something new. Brad Bradley and those guys were running it at Lord Botetourt,” Hill said. “I don’t think we would have had the short, little success we had if we were trying to do the I-formation stuff that Salem does. We didn’t really have those kinds of players.

“We kind of shocked and awed some teams just hopping into that spread.”

The young coach did display at least one characteristic that he would carry through a two-year coaching stint at Hidden Valley and 15 years at Salem: a calm demeanor under pressure.

Glenvar trailed James River 41-28 with 6 minutes, 47 seconds to play, but Magenbauer showed no sign of panic.

“It’s strange,” he told The Roanoke Times after the victory. “You’ve got to put on that [face] where, ‘Hey, we’re still all right.’ ”

Hill recalls not being so certain.

“I sure do remember thinking with a few minutes left, ‘I don’t know if we’ve got this or not,’ ” he said this week.