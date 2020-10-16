Looking back at week 8: Heritage turned into minutemen in amazing 2003 comeback

The Minutemen won at least 10 games from 2000-05 and posted the school's only 10-0 regular season in 2004 before falling to eventual state champ Salem in the first round of the playoffs.

The 2003 season ended with a 13-0 loss to a William Fleming team led by Dwayne Priest, Darryl Gresham, Dere Hicks and Maurice Kitchens in a region final at Victory Stadium.

"That was probably, for me, the worst important game that I've been a part of, for us," Watts said. "It was dark. You couldn't see the hash marks on the field.

"They did a good job defensively. They were talented, but I still feel like if we had played them anywhere at any other time ...."

Liberty's enrollment has gone from 1,030 in 2003 to 752.

Examining the 2003 loss to Heritage is akin to opening an old sore for Watts, but he will take that over last year's 1-9 season that saw the Minutemen give up 346 points in seven Seminole losses, beginning with a 68-14 drubbing by Heritage.

"As disappointing as it is to talk about [2003]," Watts said. "I'd much rather be in those conversations than the one we were in last year, which was not fun."

