Lord Botetourt flexes muscles with 70-6 season-opening win over George Washington

Senior receiver Kyle Arnholt caught two touchdown passes in the first half and returned a pair of interceptions for TDs in the third quarter.

Double duty is nothing for the 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior, who had to attend football workouts while he was finishing up the basketball season.

“There was a little bit of an overlap, but I love doing both of them, so there really wasn’t much of a challenge,” he said. “A lot of time and effort, but that’s what you do it for.”

Senior running back Hunter Rice, appearing healthy after an injury-marred junior season, ran for 146 yards and three TDs on 16 carries.

Senior quarterback Sammy Peery went 5-for-5 passing for 93 yards and a pair of scores while junior backup KJ Bratton threw a TD pass and ran for a 61-yard TD as the Cavaliers rolled to a 42-0 halftime lead.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg for us,” said Arnholt, an Appalachian State signee. “We’ve got a lot of potential. We’ve just got to stay humble and keep pushing ourselves."

Lord Botetourt needs to look no further than last year’s 35-7 loss to Hopewell in the state final for motivation.