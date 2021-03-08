Lord Botetourt's Rice decommits from Army, re-opens recruitment

Hunter Rice hit the end zone multiple times Friday night.
Now the Lord Botetourt running back has pressed the restart button on his college recruitment.
Rice, a 6-foot, 230-pound senior who has 10 touchdowns in two games so far in the 2020-21 prep football season including seven last week against William Fleming, announced on his Twitter feed Sunday that he has decommitted from Army.
"After great consideration with my family and [Lord Botetourt head coach Jamie Harless}, I have decided that it is in my best interest to decommit from Army and reopen my recruitment," Rice tweeted.
Rice committed to Army in August over offers from Navy and VMI. The Lord Botetourt star said he was ready to commit to Virginia earlier in 2019, but he said UVa rescinded its scholarship offer.
Rice has been a two-time All-Timesland selection at running back while also starring at linebacker.
He topped the 6,000-yard mark in career rushing earlier this season.
He ran for 2,323 yards and 33 TDs as a sophomore and returned from a foot injury in 2019 to run for 1,751 yards and 16 TDs, including 173 yards in Botetourt's 25-7 loss to Hopewell in the VHSL Class 3 state final.
Carroll County off to rare 3-0 start
After two-plus weeks of the condensed winter/spring football season, only 10 Timesland teams remain undefeated.
Perhaps the most surprising is Carroll County, which is off to a 3-0 start under first-year coach Monty Chipman.
The Cavaliers have beaten Floyd County (20-14), Bassett (21-7) and Giles (42-13). Carroll's win Friday over Giles featured 347 rushing yards and impressed Spartans head coach Jeff Williams.
"They might be the most physical team we have played in the last three or four years," the Giles veteran said.
Carroll County' 3-0 start is just the sixth for the school that opened in 1969 with the consolidation of Hillsville and Woodlawn high schools.
Chipman, who spent 17 seasons as a head coach in Wilkes County, North Carolina, was greeted by 21 seniors when practice began last month. He has put all the faces in the right places.
Chipman equated his situation at Carroll to his first year at North Wilkes High in 2013 when he inherited an experienced roster and led the program to a 10-3 record and its first conference championship since 1972.
"It's funny, I took over a tight-knit group of kids that had been together since they were young," Chipman said. "It's kind of like the same group [at Carroll County]."
Chipman said Carroll County's administration gave the football program considerable leeway under its COVID-19 mitigation plan.
"We did summer workouts three days a week, as long as we had masks on," he said. "We were able to implement the offense. I think we're clicking pretty good now."
The Cavaliers, who play for the first time this year on their home field Friday against James River, received a boost when running back Tristan Peckron returned to the program.
Peckron played for Carroll as a sophomore before transferring to Galax. He returned for his senior year and rushed for 107 yards and three TDs against Giles.
"It wasn't because of me, he was already back here," Chipman said. "It was just the luck of the draw. We bonded. He loves the offense. It's just working out well."
Schedule check
Northside will play a makeup game against Franklin County at home on Feb. 23. Franklin County's March 26 game against Lord Botetourt has been moved to March 27.
Liberty has added a game Friday at Bassett, replacing the Jefferson Forest game that was canceled earlier.
Bassett has dropped Martinsville, which still has not been cleared by its administration to begin preseason practice.
Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123