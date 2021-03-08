Lord Botetourt's Rice decommits from Army, re-opens recruitment

After two-plus weeks of the condensed winter/spring football season, only 10 Timesland teams remain undefeated.

Perhaps the most surprising is Carroll County, which is off to a 3-0 start under first-year coach Monty Chipman.

The Cavaliers have beaten Floyd County (20-14), Bassett (21-7) and Giles (42-13). Carroll's win Friday over Giles featured 347 rushing yards and impressed Spartans head coach Jeff Williams.

"They might be the most physical team we have played in the last three or four years," the Giles veteran said.

Carroll County' 3-0 start is just the sixth for the school that opened in 1969 with the consolidation of Hillsville and Woodlawn high schools.

Chipman, who spent 17 seasons as a head coach in Wilkes County, North Carolina, was greeted by 21 seniors when practice began last month. He has put all the faces in the right places.

Chipman equated his situation at Carroll to his first year at North Wilkes High in 2013 when he inherited an experienced roster and led the program to a 10-3 record and its first conference championship since 1972.