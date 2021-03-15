Lord Botetourt's Rice picks VMI as new college destination

Army’s loss is VMI’s gain.

And the Keydets’ football program is getting a player who has gained plenty as a high school running back.

Lord Botetourt senior running back Hunter Rice, who last week pulled away from a commitment to play at Army, has chosen nearby VMI as his destination to play college football.

The 6-foot-1, 230-pound Rice has rushed for nearly 6,500 yards in three-plus seasons at Lord Botetourt. Through three games in the delayed 2020-21 season, he has 15 touchdowns after scoring five in Botetourt’s 55-13 victory Friday over William Byrd.

When Rice arrives in Lexington, he will join two former Botetourt teammates: older brother Jerry “Trey” Rice, who is VMI’s starting place-kicker, and his good friend Evan Eller.

VMI was one of the programs that offered the Botetourt star a scholarship early in the process.

“Obviously my brother and Evan are there so that’s a big part of it, but I think the biggest part is just how up front and honest they were the whole time throughout recruiting,” Rice said.

“Multiple schools that I’ve dealt with haven’t been completely honest with me.”