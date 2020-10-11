Loss to Wolfpack tells coach UVa's not 'as far along as I anticipated'

CHARLOTTESVILLE — For Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall, a 38-21 loss to visiting North Carolina State came down to six plays.
Certainly, four turnovers were a big factor in UVa's demise, as was an injury to starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong, but Mendenhall was quick to point to a series of downs early in the second period.
Virginia trailed 14-0 at the time but had driven from its 25-yard line to the Wolfpack's 5, where Virginia had a first and goal. Two carries by Wayne Taulapapa got the Cavaliers to the 1, only to have State stop quarterback Brennan Armstrong twice for no gain.
By halftime, Armstrong also had been intercepted twice.
"Those six plays, in an of themselves, were the difference in the game," Mendenhall said. "Today made it clear that we weren't as far along as I anticipated."
The big question coming out of the game was the status of Armstrong, sidelined for the afternoon with just under six minutes remaining in the first half.
The Cavaliers had just taken possession of the ball when Armstrong took a blow to the head from State cornerback Tanner Ingle, who was ejected from the game.
Armstrong was lost for the afternoon and his status for the Cavaliers' upcoming game Saturday at Wake Forest is uncertain.
Some expected to see Keytaon Thompson, a graduate transfer from Mississippi State, to come into the game. However, Mendenhall indicated after the game that Thompson is being worked at wide receiver, a role that resulted in Thompson catching a touchdown pass at Clemson.
Mendenhall also said that he likes what he has seen from quarterback recruit Ira Armstead, a January enrollee. But Lindell Stone finished the rest of the game as quarterback.
"I thought Lindell did a really nice job of leading our team and giving us a chance to fight back and possibly change the outcome," Mendenhall said. "I think he did a really nice job, showing a lot lof courage, a lot of grit and saw the field well."
In just over two quarters, Stone, whose father is a quarterback guru in the Dallas area, attempted 54 passes. UVa's record for passing attempts in a game is 66, set by Kurt Benkert in 2017.
"I think I left a lot of there [and] put our defense in bad positions," said Stone, a burly looking fellow at 6 feet and 240 pounds. "I thought we moved the ball effectively at some points but there was a lot more that could have been done and [was] left on the field from my part."
He did throw three touchdown passes and was intercepted once after Armstrong had been picked off twice in nine attempts.
One of the interceptions, returned 18 yards for a touchdown by 6-2, 318-pound N.C. State defensive lineman Alim McNeill, put the Wolfpack ahead 31-14 with 11:10 remaining.
The Cavaliers had trimmed a 24-0 deficit to 24-14 on TD passes to Billy Kemp and Tony Poljan.
"I think we all felt we were going to win the game and get back into it," Stone said. "Obviously, the tip interception return [by McNeil] put us into a more desperate situation."
Mendenhall added, "It was as if everyone was waiting and just knowing that it's going to happen but it didn't. It never felt like the game would get away from us but I didn't think we approached the game as we normally do in our own stadium."
NOTES: Virginia's loss ended a nine-game home winning streak for the Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. … UVa was without the services of senior safety Joey Blount, who was replaced in the starting lineup by DeAngelo Amos, a transfer from James Madison. ... Blount had played one week earlier in a 41-23 loss at Clemson. ... Wide receiver Terrell Jana, who was a teammate of Stone's at Woodberry Forest, finished with nine receptions for 111 yards and became the 23rd UVa player to go over the 100 receptions mark for his career. … Sophomore Billy Kemp had 10 receptions, giving him 19 in the past two games.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!