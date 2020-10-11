Loss to Wolfpack tells coach UVa's not 'as far along as I anticipated'

Some expected to see Keytaon Thompson, a graduate transfer from Mississippi State, to come into the game. However, Mendenhall indicated after the game that Thompson is being worked at wide receiver, a role that resulted in Thompson catching a touchdown pass at Clemson.

Mendenhall also said that he likes what he has seen from quarterback recruit Ira Armstead, a January enrollee. But Lindell Stone finished the rest of the game as quarterback.

"I thought Lindell did a really nice job of leading our team and giving us a chance to fight back and possibly change the outcome," Mendenhall said. "I think he did a really nice job, showing a lot lof courage, a lot of grit and saw the field well."

In just over two quarters, Stone, whose father is a quarterback guru in the Dallas area, attempted 54 passes. UVa's record for passing attempts in a game is 66, set by Kurt Benkert in 2017.

"I think I left a lot of there [and] put our defense in bad positions," said Stone, a burly looking fellow at 6 feet and 240 pounds. "I thought we moved the ball effectively at some points but there was a lot more that could have been done and [was] left on the field from my part."

He did throw three touchdown passes and was intercepted once after Armstrong had been picked off twice in nine attempts.