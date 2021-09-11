 Skip to main content
Lynchburg tops Sox on night of slams
LYNCHBURG – Andres Melendez hit a grand slam in the third inning to erase the last of Salem’s early four-run lead, and the Lynchburg Hillcats defeated the Red Sox 11-4 on Friday at Bank of the James Stadium.

Nicolas Northcut had staked Salem (68-44) to its early lead with a grand slam of his own in the first.

With eight regular-season games remaining, Salem is one game ahead of Down East for the second-best record in the Low-A East League. The league’s top two overall finishers qualify for the playoffs later this month.

