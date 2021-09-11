Lynchburg tops Sox on night of slams

LYNCHBURG – Andres Melendez hit a grand slam in the third inning to erase the last of Salem’s early four-run lead, and the Lynchburg Hillcats defeated the Red Sox 11-4 on Friday at Bank of the James Stadium.
Nicolas Northcut had staked Salem (68-44) to its early lead with a grand slam of his own in the first.
With eight regular-season games remaining, Salem is one game ahead of Down East for the second-best record in the Low-A East League. The league’s top two overall finishers qualify for the playoffs later this month.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
