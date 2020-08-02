Matt Chandler wins Roanoke Valley Match Play title for third time

When considering the golfing success that Matt Chandler has enjoyed in the Roanoke Valley Match Play, something needs to be taken into account.
“I didn’t have my amateur status till probably seven or eight years ago,” Chandler said Sunday after a 2-up victory over Brandon LaCroix at Blue Hills.
It was his second Roanoke Valley Match Play title in the past four years and third overall.
Four champions were crowned Sunday, including Chandler in the Amateur, Paul Powell in the Senior Division (ages 50-64), Jack Allara in the Super Seniors Division (ages 65-74) and Ned Baber in the Masters Division (75 and above).
It was Baber’s sixth victory in that age group as he pulled off a 2-up victory against four-time winner Marvin Taylor.
Powell enjoyed a 9-and-8 victory over David Tolley in the Senior Division, and Allara had a 1-up victory over Chips Woody among the Super Seniors.
Allara, making his debut in that age group, outlasted defending champion Van McCarter 1 up in 19 holes in the morning round.
In another morning match, Powell took an early 6-up lead on Tolley, who withdrew early on the back nine.
“It was surprising,” Powell said, “but I came out blazing. I knew the caliber of player I was, so I was really looking forward to it. I hit the ball close all morning.
“What I was thinking was, I had three hours to wait because I was done by 9:15.”
Allara’s victory in his Super Seniors debut followed victories in the Seniors Division in 2018 and 2019.
“I never won in the regular [Roanoke Valley Match Play],” Allara said. “I got beat in the semis at least three times. That’s the one that’s gotten away from me.
That’s not to put down his Super Seniors debut.
“I’m just happy to be 65,” he said.
“It was difficult; I had good matches,” added Allara, who didn’t grab the lead in his first match against Kenny Stump until the 14th hole. “I was 5 under through 14 holes against Van McCarter and I was only 2 up.”
McCarter birdied the last three holes of regulation to send the match into sudden death before Allara ended it with a birdie on the first extra hole.
It appeared that the final match Sunday would come to an early conclusion as Chandler built a 3-up lead after 12 holes.
However, just as soon as his wife, daughter and father arrived, LaCroix, who captured his only Match Play victory in 2009, converted back-to-back birdies and went to No. 15 trailing 1-down.
LaCroix and Chandler drained sizable par putts at No. 15, followed by matching pars at No. 16 and 17 before LaCroix missed a birdie putt at No. 18 and conceded Chandler’s birdie putt.
“The pins were kinda tough,” said LaCroix, referring to the positions, “so you couldn’t take too many chances. You have to have everything in you to compete with Matt.”
It was only the third time they had met in the Roanoke Valley Match Play final, although they frequently team in two-man events.
“He’s a good partner to have,” LaCroix said. “That’s how we became friends. I think most people would want him.”
Chandler wasn’t surprised that he was still in a match going to No. 18.
“Obviously, I was still playing as hard as I could play because I knew [LaCroix] was getting ready to do something,” Chandler said.
“I knew he was going to be a hard guy to beat. Even when my lead was cut to one with three to play, I couldn’t ask for anything better against a good player.”
