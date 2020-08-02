Matt Chandler wins Roanoke Valley Match Play title for third time

“What I was thinking was, I had three hours to wait because I was done by 9:15.”

Allara’s victory in his Super Seniors debut followed victories in the Seniors Division in 2018 and 2019.

“I never won in the regular [Roanoke Valley Match Play],” Allara said. “I got beat in the semis at least three times. That’s the one that’s gotten away from me.

That’s not to put down his Super Seniors debut.

“I’m just happy to be 65,” he said.

“It was difficult; I had good matches,” added Allara, who didn’t grab the lead in his first match against Kenny Stump until the 14th hole. “I was 5 under through 14 holes against Van McCarter and I was only 2 up.”

McCarter birdied the last three holes of regulation to send the match into sudden death before Allara ended it with a birdie on the first extra hole.

It appeared that the final match Sunday would come to an early conclusion as Chandler built a 3-up lead after 12 holes.

However, just as soon as his wife, daughter and father arrived, LaCroix, who captured his only Match Play victory in 2009, converted back-to-back birdies and went to No. 15 trailing 1-down.