McFarling: All I've got is Blacksburg-long dash

Blank screen. Flashing curser. Oh, deadline, you rotten scoundrel. How close are you?

Check the watch.

Seventeen minutes. Seventeen minutes? Seventeen minutes!

Go, man, go.

Good news. The screen is not totally blank. It says “BLACKSBURG” and has a long dash after it. That’s a start! Isn’t that the joke Randy King always tells when deadline blasts its hot, stinky breath on us? “All I’ve got is Blacksburg-long dash!” Ha. So true. That guy’s hilarious.

Sixteen minutes now. Quit wasting time. Go, man, go.

Look around, Aaron. What do you see? Chaos. Immediately to your left, close enough to touch, Virginia Tech students are climbing over the media table. Many are already on the court, holding up their cellphones and taking pictures. Duke’s players are walking to the locker room. Tech’s players are jumping around and screaming. All my colleagues are furiously typing. What are they saying about all this?

A water bottle just whizzed by. Don’t think it actually was aimed at anybody or anything. Somebody just got excited and decided to chuck a water bottle. As one does.

Fifteen minutes. Go, man, go. Just go.

Very few nights in sports journalism are like February 17, 2005, when Virginia Tech upset Duke 67-65 less than three weeks after losing to the Blue Devils by 35 in Durham. But if you do this long enough — 22 and a half years for me, all at The Roanoke Times — you’ll have a few.

On such nights, it’s always late. You’ve just witnessed something incredible. And now you must put it into words the best you can before blowing deadline.

You’re toast, and you know it.

The worst part? It’s always the games people MOST want to read about.

Like when the Hokies upset Ohio State at The Horseshoe in a game that ended around midnight. Or when Virginia dogpiled in Omaha as the kings of college baseball. Or when Radford High School upset top-ranked Giles in football in my first year on the job. Or when Tech lost a Sugar Bowl on a Danny Coale catch that was ruled incomplete. Or when the Cavaliers cut down the nets in Minneapolis as one of the great year-over-year redemption stories in sports history.

Those are the nights of exhilaration, adrenaline, panic and crippling insecurity.

And boy, how I will miss them.

Saturday was my last day at The Roanoke Times. I’ve taken a non-journalism writing job that will keep me around sports and let me continue to live in this beautiful valley that I never want to leave. It’s exciting and sad and a bunch of emotions in between. This business and this newspaper have been wonderful to me.

Please allow me to thank you. All of you. To the reader who subscribed to The Roanoke Times long before I got here (in 2000) and still does, thank you. To the young adult who was in college when Tech was reeling off 10-win seasons, stumbled upon my columns back then and stuck around when times got tougher, thank you. To the men and women who sent emails or said hello at the stadium, thank you. To the ones who read in silence, thank you.

Thank you.

You were always on my mind in those moments of panic. You deserved the best I could do, whatever that was. I’m forever grateful to you.

To the athletes, coaches, colleagues, bosses, administrators and high school custodians who made thousands of articles not only possible, but fun: Thank you. I owe every one of you a cold one.

I thought quite a bit about what to say today. I largely came up blank. As long as you get a sense of my gratitude, that is enough.

If I’ve learned anything, it’s this: Some of the most exciting times in your life come when you’re staring at a blank screen and feeling more than a little anxious. Too much pondering is counterproductive. There’s no time for it.

You just go, man. You go.