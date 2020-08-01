McFarling: 'Big Dawg' ready to bark again

The return of the show was more than a year in the making. Jamie Forrest, the operations manager of New River Radio Group, had been pushing for it after having served as Watson’s on-air producer in “Big Dawg’s” final years.

“The reason they axed the show had nothing to do with how popular it was,” said Forrest, whose former producer duties will be handled by Logan Brown. “They had massive cutbacks across the board here, and unfortunately Rick was wrapped up in that.

“People still talk about the show and talk about different features of it and different guests. They’d have no way of making that up. I think that’s pretty cool. Especially in radio, he really has lasting power and name recognition.”

Watson, a Pulaski County High School graduate who resides in Riner, has lived in the NRV his whole life. Though he’s never done a morning show, he’s excited about the opportunity to be the first voice people hear on the sports topics of the day.

Virginia Tech football – provided its season is played – likely will dominate the fall discussion. But Watson also likes his listeners to be able to dictate the direction of the show based on their interests.