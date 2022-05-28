McFarling: Blaney seeking net gains at 600

Ryan Blaney has a solution.

After last week’s controversial finish in the NASCAR All-Star Race in Texas, when he took his window net down prematurely thinking he’d won, then fumbled to get it back in position and finish the race, he’s learned his lesson.

“The next one we win,” he said Thursday, “I’m going to come out of my roof hatch.”

He’d love to try that Sunday.

Because even if Blaney has a solution to the net problem, he might soon face a different quandary. The Team Penske driver ranks second in the points standings, but he’s yet to win a points race and guarantee himself a spot in the playoffs.

Eleven drivers have taken spots already with 13 races left in the regular season, beginning with Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Two other drivers who haven’t won yet this year – Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick – are tied among active drivers with three victories apiece at Charlotte.

Several other winless drivers – Christopher Bell, Aric Almirola, Austin Dillon, Tyler Reddick – look like they could contend for the checkered flag any given week.

Is this this year we finally get 16 or more unique winners?

“I think we do,” Blaney said. “I really do think we will get to 16, and you hope you’re part of that, obviously.”

The All-Star victory gives him a shot of confidence, and he’d needed it. After six top-10 finishes in his first nine starts this year, Blaney had finished outside the top 10 in four straight races heading into Texas. None of the three Team Penske drivers – Austin Cindric, Joey Logano nor Blaney – felt great about how things were going.

“We’d been lacking a little bit of speed,” Blaney said “That’s something we’d been working really hard on trying to find. We kind of came to Texas with a little bit different idea of how to do things, and it seemed to work. I thought all of our cars were pretty fast. You hope it carries over to other races and tracks and stuff like that, and for the 600 this weekend.”

Blaney has a shot to become the ninth driver to win the All-Star Race and the Coca-Cola 600 in the same year. Kyle Larson did it last year on his way to the series title.

Blaney would settle for locking in one of those 16 spots. And before he steps into his car for the 6 p.m. NASCAR race, he’ll be watching Josef Newgarden, Scott McLaughlin and Will Power try to win the Indianapolis 500 for Team Penske.

“One of the coolest things that we could do as a company is win the Indy 500 and the 600,” Blaney said. “There might be more pressure if one of our guys goes out and wins Indy. We’ll learn about that right before our race. We’re like, oh, damn, we’ve got to win tonight to make it a double.”

And keep that window net secure.

Simplify it all

Sunday’s title game of the ACC Baseball Tournament will be easy to find. It’s slated for noon on ESPN2.

So, too, were Saturday’s semifinals. They both were televised back-to-back on the ACC Network.

The rest of the tournament? Ha! Good luck.

Those games bounced around from MASN to ACC Network Extra to goodness knows where. Why make it this confusing for fans? All the games are being played in one stadium – Truist Field in Charlotte – and none of them overlapped, so why not just stick all the pool-play games on your conference’s flagship network?

That’s what the SEC does, by the way, and it’s glorious. You could turn on the SEC Network any time of the week and know you were either getting an SEC Baseball Tournament game, between-games analysis or, worst-case scenario, rain-delay filler.

Follow their lead, ACC. Fans will thank you.

