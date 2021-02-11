McFarling: Busch begins putting snake-bitten 2020 in rear view

Outside of maybe the folks at Amazon, Zoom and Netflix, most of us couldn’t be happier that 2020 is over.
Kyle Busch shares the majority opinion.
The NASCAR driver considered by many to be the best pure wheelman of his generation had a miserable 2020 season by his own standards. But the first data point of 2021 suggests his luck might be changing.
In the big picture, Busch’s victory in Tuesday night’s Busch Clash in Daytona doesn’t mean a whole lot. It’s just an exhibition race, a little waft of engine oil in the air, a 35-lap tune-up event in a week that culminates with Sunday’s Daytona 500.
Still, the way it unfolded had to make Busch feel good. It was pretty much the opposite of how everything went for him last year.
If you missed the race, Busch was running third on the final lap of the road-course event. He had no chance to catch the leaders though natural means. So it was quite fortunate for him that Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney made heavy contact racing for the win, allowing Busch to make the pass and breeze to the checkered flag.
“I wasn’t going to get there,” Busch said. “But obviously they got together there in that final corner.”
And a victory materialized from nowhere.
Busch said he couldn’t remember being involved in a finish quite like that before in his career, which has including 57 Cup victories and a pair of championships. He certainly didn’t have any breaks like that last season, when he always seemed to be cursing his rotten luck.
“It’s still 2020!” Busch lamented in early August, after a flat tire ended his day at New Hampshire after only 15 laps.
That was one of six races last season Busch failed to finish.
And then there were the near misses that proved just as frustrating for him. Busch was a runner-up four times, not including the All-Star Race in Bristol where he was second-best to Chase Elliott.
He had engine problems at the Daytona 500 and never really found a groove after that. And although he did manage to win a Cup race for the 16th consecutive year, Busch didn’t extend that streak until he took the checkered flag at Texas three days before Halloween.
By that point, Busch been eliminated from title contention – the earliest playoff exit for a defending Cup champion since the series moved to its current format in 2014.
In addition to bad luck, Busch cited the lack of practice as a major detriment to his efforts last season. The pandemic truncated race weekends then and will again this season. Simulators don’t compare to the on-track trial-and-error that has long been a strength for Busch.
“I’m the best computer we’ve got,” he said. “So having me be able to be behind the wheel and to transcribe and describe what is happening in that racecar during practice sessions is pivotal, and we just didn’t have that last year. We had to resort to different circumstances in order to make ourselves better. We just kind of feel short on that, I feel like.”
Busch’s brother, Kurt, suggested that the frustrations of last season have left Kyle more motivated than ever. Kyle, though, rejects that notion.
“Not really, no,” he said. “For me, I’ve had one-win seasons before. I think it’s been twice or three times, actually. Fortunately for me, the following seasons we’ve kind of come back and we’ve been able to win three, four, five, eight, whatever times it’s been in those following seasons.”
Busch’s most recent one-win season was in 2014. He rebounded the following year to win five races and the championship.
Ben Beshore, who served as a race engineer for Busch’s team that year, is now his first-year crew chief. That move was the headliner in a major offseason shuffle at Joe Gibbs Racing that left Busch surrounded by almost entirely new personnel.
“It’s going to take a little bit of time to get used to,” he said. “There’s not a whole lot of time for us to get used to working with one another at the racetrack. It’s just, get in and go. It’ll be interesting to see how all that plays out.”