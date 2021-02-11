McFarling: Busch begins putting snake-bitten 2020 in rear view

“I’m the best computer we’ve got,” he said. “So having me be able to be behind the wheel and to transcribe and describe what is happening in that racecar during practice sessions is pivotal, and we just didn’t have that last year. We had to resort to different circumstances in order to make ourselves better. We just kind of feel short on that, I feel like.”

Busch’s brother, Kurt, suggested that the frustrations of last season have left Kyle more motivated than ever. Kyle, though, rejects that notion.

“Not really, no,” he said. “For me, I’ve had one-win seasons before. I think it’s been twice or three times, actually. Fortunately for me, the following seasons we’ve kind of come back and we’ve been able to win three, four, five, eight, whatever times it’s been in those following seasons.”

Busch’s most recent one-win season was in 2014. He rebounded the following year to win five races and the championship.

Ben Beshore, who served as a race engineer for Busch’s team that year, is now his first-year crew chief. That move was the headliner in a major offseason shuffle at Joe Gibbs Racing that left Busch surrounded by almost entirely new personnel.