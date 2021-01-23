McFarling: Doug Doughty provided colleagues 47 years of fun

Data. Doug’s always loved it. As the captain of our bowling team, he used to keep a record of all our spare percentages. He insists that his friends submit to him a list of their top 100 songs of all time. When he used to play softball, he maintained stats on everybody.

This, of course, was a characteristic well suited to his career, too. His office was a fortress filled with stacks of media guides and newspapers from around the commonwealth.

“He had a statistical tracking system on paper for UVa sports,” said Uthman, who now serves as a high-level editor at The Athletic. “Essentially, it was advanced stats before advanced stats. Points per possession, you know? He had that on a piece of notebook paper back in the early ‘90s. He tracked it by hand every game.”

It didn’t take long for Uthman to realize what Doug meant to the paper and the community. Sometimes the door to that office would be shut, and Uthman knew that meant Doug was in there talking to a source and likely getting a scoop.

“He was kind of like the center of the universe,” Uthman said. “Certainly in Roanoke sports media, but also the state. He was sort of this gravitational force, I guess you could say. I would put that on him, for sure. He brought people together. People wanted to go to him.”