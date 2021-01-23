McFarling: Doug Doughty provided colleagues 47 years of fun

Andrew Ramspacher carries a tribute to Doug Doughty in his wallet, something he probably never would have acquired had he not befriended the legendary Roanoke Times sports writer.
It’s a Choice Hotels rewards card.
You know the illustrious brands: Comfort Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn and the like. They’re affordable joints, the kinds of places that brag on their marquees if they have wireless internet. Not exactly the Ritz-Carlton.
“This shows you how official it is,” Ramspacher said of the rewards card, which Doug insisted he get if they were going to travel together. “My name is not printed; it’s in magic marker.”
Yes, Doug could be cheap. He could be particular. He could be gruff.
But if you were lucky enough to work alongside him during his nearly 47 years at this newspaper, you spent much of that time laughing.
“Doug epitomizes that the profession is not always about the stories you write but the stories you gather along the way,” said Ramspacher, who traveled with Doug often while covering the UVa beat for The Daily Progress from 2012-17. “The majority of my favorite memories as a sports writer start with Doug.”
Like the time Doug showed up to a College World Series press conference wearing a T-shirt with a giant pug face on it (“Jeez, Doug. I could have lent you a polo!” cracked UVa baseball coach Brian O’Connor). Or the time Doug handed Bronco Mendenhall a CD he’d burned with all his favorite road trip songs on it.
Or the time the internet went down at the 2013 ACC Baseball Tournament in Durham, North Carolina.
“His internet would not work,” Ramspacher recalled. “And he’s calling over all these internet guys to figure it out. And of course, he’s referring to them as a ‘Sack o’ Moes.’ Meanwhile, seven innings have passed, and I don’t know if Doug even covered the game, he was so obsessed with the internet and these guys working on the internet.
“And he’s taking pictures of the guys working on the internet, posting them to Twitter and all this stuff. He’s walking around in sandals and showing everybody the improvement to his bunion on his foot. I’m laughing at all of this.”
They all were. That’s just what happens when you’re around Doug.
“Sportswriting was his job, but sportswriting was also kind of his entryway to ‘all kinds of yucks,’ as he would put it,” Ramspacher said. “That always made games and events so much more fun for people on the UVa beat.”
The people he covered noticed that, too.
"His colleagues like him,” UVa basketball coach Tony Bennett said. “They poke fun at each other, but yet there's a good-natured relationship. And I watch that. To me, that's a really cool quality.”
• • •
Doug’s wife, Beth, has done the math. According to her calculations, Doug has driven 383,760 miles to and from Charlottesville just to cover football and basketball alone. That doesn’t count the tens of thousands of miles he’s logged to and from road games and non-UVa assignments.
Doug doesn’t like to fly. So he’ll take the highways to Tallahassee or Omaha or Chicago or anywhere else if he has the option.
To those who traveled with him, this provided countless opportunities for yucks.
“Road trips with him were something,” said Damon Dillman, who covered the UVa beat as the sports director of CBS19 News in Charlottesville until this past summer. “I’ve always described it to people, you’re traveling with Doug, and he’d need to get gas, he’d need to get coffee and he’d need to get something to eat. And somehow that would turn into four stops at four consecutive exits instead of doing it all at once.”
Dillman started covering UVa in 2011. Like many who’ve met Doug over the years, he was a bit intimidated at first.
“That first football season, he just came off as so gruff, so short,” Dillman said. “He came off as all business and took the job very seriously, at least it seemed like. Obviously, as we all came to learn later, that was not the case at all.”
As he worked his way into the inner circle, Dillman began to learn the lexicon of Doug. Phrases like “Sack o’ Moes” and “Oh, myyy!” and “That’s just grrrreat!” and “Ching!”
Dillman’s wife sometimes asks him to please stop talking like Doug.
“Not only is he an institution, but Doug’s his own dictionary,” Ramspacher said. “My fiancée went months before she ever met Doug, but I think she knew exactly how he talked because his vernacular was in my everyday language so often. His impact is literally on us every day. He seeped into my vocabulary, and I could never get rid of it.”
• • •
Doug enlisted a bench coach for his son’s Little League teams.
Doug was the skipper, of course, but he needed somebody to keep the players in line while he was busy strategizing. In the mid-to-late 1990s, that role fell to Daniel Uthman, a cub reporter who’d just joined The Roanoke Times out of college.
What was Doug like as a Little League coach?
“Careful. Precise. Exacting,” Uthman said with a chuckle. “Noticed everything and kept a record of everything. I don’t know if we were keeping box scores, but he would notice everything. He would know every kid in the league and what they were good at or what you could take advantage of. He would have a scouting report on everybody on our team, too.”
Data. Doug’s always loved it. As the captain of our bowling team, he used to keep a record of all our spare percentages. He insists that his friends submit to him a list of their top 100 songs of all time. When he used to play softball, he maintained stats on everybody.
This, of course, was a characteristic well suited to his career, too. His office was a fortress filled with stacks of media guides and newspapers from around the commonwealth.
“He had a statistical tracking system on paper for UVa sports,” said Uthman, who now serves as a high-level editor at The Athletic. “Essentially, it was advanced stats before advanced stats. Points per possession, you know? He had that on a piece of notebook paper back in the early ‘90s. He tracked it by hand every game.”
It didn’t take long for Uthman to realize what Doug meant to the paper and the community. Sometimes the door to that office would be shut, and Uthman knew that meant Doug was in there talking to a source and likely getting a scoop.
“He was kind of like the center of the universe,” Uthman said. “Certainly in Roanoke sports media, but also the state. He was sort of this gravitational force, I guess you could say. I would put that on him, for sure. He brought people together. People wanted to go to him.”
Uthman lived in the basement of Doug’s family home for about six months when he needed a place to stay. They’ve remained tight throughout the years, with most of the Doughty clan attending Uthman’s wedding in 2004.
He lives in Portland, Oregon, now, but the Roanoke Valley remains ingrained in him because of Doug.
“I have this list that I’ve been working on for a year: My top 100 songs of all time,” Uthman said. “Why am I making that list? Because Doug asked me to. I’m still not done with it, but I update it occasionally. I shift them around. I’m still compiling it.
“‘Crazy on You’ is definitely top 3. ‘Under Pressure’ by Queen has rocketed into my top 10 the past year. Why is this? Because he and I are similar that way. I’m tracking the highs and lows.”
• • •
Doug Wright grew up in Chilhowie reading Doug’s articles every day. Doughty’s College Notebook was Wright’s window to the world.
When he moved to Roanoke in 1991, Wright befriended Doug through one of their shared passions: swimming.
They’ve been close for three decades since.
“The thing that impressed me through the years about Doug Doughty, he’s a Virginia alum, but you would never know it, because he was not somebody who was a homer,” Wright said. “He didn’t sugarcoat things. I’ve come to his defense more than once on social media, because people wanted him to be a homer and he wouldn’t do it. I’ve never seen him wear any kind of University of Virginia athletic gear. I’ve never seen him do that.”
Wright was privileged to become a part of Doug’s “SEC Roundtable” — a group of area sports fans who gathered every Friday at a different restaurant to talk sports. And even in the internet age, Wright would get much of his sports information by reading Doug.
“He wrote things the way he saw them and reported them the way he saw them,” Wright said. “He could paint a good picture.”
• • •
Doug’s last day at The Roanoke Times is Jan. 31. Before that, he’ll take one final 240-mile round trip to Charlottesville to cover Virginia’s home game against Syracuse on Monday.
Surely, there will be a few yucks on press row that night.
Doug has no sweeping plans for retirement yet, but he’ll develop some. They’ll no doubt involved plenty of time behind the wheel of his car.
So far, Doug has traveled to 46 of the 50 U.S. states. The only ones he’s missing are Hawaii, New Mexico, North Dakota and Montana.
Maybe, if you’re lucky, you’ll run into him in the future, exploring the few parts of the country he’s left unexplored.
Check the lobby of the Rodeway Inn.
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004. Contact him at aaron.mcfarling@roanoke.com or 540-981-3124.