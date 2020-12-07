McFarling: Embattled Fuente tells charges to 'play for each other'

If any Virginia Tech players think they might be playing for Justin Fuente’s job this week, the coach would prefer they didn’t approach it that way.
Fuente has been facing increasing criticism from the fan base as his Hokies have dropped four consecutive games, including back-to-back losses to Pittsburgh and Clemson by a combined 68 points. As they carry a 4-6 record into Saturday’s home showdown with Virginia, they’re already assured of their first sub-.500 regular season since 1992.
Tech athletic director Whit Babcock has repeatedly said he doesn’t address personnel decisions during the season, but players have to be aware of the heat Fuente has been under.
Have any of them expressed to Fuente the sentiment that they’re playing for him as well as themselves?
“I don’t want anybody to play for me,” Fuente said Monday. “I want them to play for each other. I don’t know. It’s like the term, ‘I work for you.’ I don’t like that either. You work together, and kids should play the game for each other. So they don’t need to worry about me.”
The Hokies have been installed as a 2.5-point favorite for Saturday’s rivalry game in Blacksburg. They’re looking to earn back possession of the Commonwealth Cup, which they held for 15 consecutive seasons before losing last year in Charlottesville.
As for anything more broad than trying to get that trophy back, Fuente isn’t interested.
“We don’t want to talk about any of that,” he said. “Let’s go together, go compete. We don’t even go down the road of any of that. It’s about a group of kids playing for each other. It’s about Divine Deablo and Jarrod Hewitt and the guys that have worked so hard for this program.
“That’s what this is all about. There shouldn’t be anything else to worry about or think about or talk about.”
[subhed]The apple and the tree
Shane Beamer isn’t his father, just as none of us is exactly like our father.
But we all have our influences. And for many of us, our dad is a big one.
As he was introduced as the head coach at South Carolina on Monday, Shane naturally spent a lot of time answering questions about Frank. Never did he steer anybody away from those. Shane is proud of what his dad did for nearly three decades at Virginia Tech and for what he taught him about human interaction.
“That was probably one of the other amazing lessons I learned from him: how you treat people,” Shane said. “From he and my mom, both. As successful as he was as a head coach – and I say this all the time and it’s true – he was exact same person when he coach in the national championship game and was inducted in the College Football Hall of Fame a few years ago as he was back in 1992 when he won two games and was almost fired.
“Success never changed him. The way that he treated people never changed. I saw that, and it’s real.”
Shane has never been a coordinator. But part of what landed him a job at an SEC school at age 43 was his connection with players. Several former Gamecocks standouts endorsed him for the position before he got it, having created a relationship with him when he was an assistant there from 2007-10.
“People realize authentic, and that’s what we’re going to be,” Beamer said. “I got up in front of the players yesterday, and I knew it was naïve for me to sit up there and tell me that they needed to trust me and all this. They didn’t come to play football here at South Carolina for me. They came to play for [former]coach Will Muschamp and his staff.
“But what I told those guys is I was always going to be truthful with them. I was always going to be honest. I was always going to be real. And I was always going to be genuine. I will work to earn their trust each and every day, and it’s the absolute truth.
“People see through phoniness. If I got up here right now and tried to be somebody that I’m not, it’s not going to work. Whatever your style is, regardless of coaches I’ve learned from and coaches I’ve been around, I’ve got to be Shane Beamer. And that’s what I’m going to be. People see that. They see that authenticity. I saw that from my dad, and that’s very much what I’m about, also.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!