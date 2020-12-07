McFarling: Embattled Fuente tells charges to 'play for each other'

“Success never changed him. The way that he treated people never changed. I saw that, and it’s real.”

Shane has never been a coordinator. But part of what landed him a job at an SEC school at age 43 was his connection with players. Several former Gamecocks standouts endorsed him for the position before he got it, having created a relationship with him when he was an assistant there from 2007-10.

“People realize authentic, and that’s what we’re going to be,” Beamer said. “I got up in front of the players yesterday, and I knew it was naïve for me to sit up there and tell me that they needed to trust me and all this. They didn’t come to play football here at South Carolina for me. They came to play for [former]coach Will Muschamp and his staff.

“But what I told those guys is I was always going to be truthful with them. I was always going to be honest. I was always going to be real. And I was always going to be genuine. I will work to earn their trust each and every day, and it’s the absolute truth.

“People see through phoniness. If I got up here right now and tried to be somebody that I’m not, it’s not going to work. Whatever your style is, regardless of coaches I’ve learned from and coaches I’ve been around, I’ve got to be Shane Beamer. And that’s what I’m going to be. People see that. They see that authenticity. I saw that from my dad, and that’s very much what I’m about, also.”

