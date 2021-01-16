McFarling: Ex-Ferrum star Wagner remains victim of his era

The website bbhoftracker.com maintains a database of ballots that voters have revealed publicly. As of Saturday, the site had tallied up the votes of 138 public ballots and nine others that were submitted anonymously but unverified. Wagner appeared on 72 of them, or 49.0%.

That’s progress. But with 297 of 396 votes needed to make the cut, Wagner would have to appear on 90.4% of the remaining unknown ballots to be inducted.

We’d all have a better chance of hitting Wagner’s 100-mph fastball than that happening.

So it looks like the wait will continue for Wagner, who has four more years on the ballot after this one. He can draw some encouragement from the journey of Larry Walker, who earned just 10.2% of the vote in his fourth season on the ballot. In 2020, his final year of eligibility, Walker got in with 76.6% support.

The main knock on Wagner is that his dominance only spanned 903 career innings. No pitcher has been elected to Cooperstown with fewer than 1,000 innings. Wagner also finished inside the top 10 of the Cy Young Award voting just twice, with his best finish being fourth in 1999.