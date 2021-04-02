McFarling: Ex-Hokies lineman Vick helps program's past, present, future reconnect

He’s been called the voice of reason among Virginia Tech football fans on social media, and Dwight Vick certainly has earned that label.
The former All-Big East offensive lineman levies criticism when appropriate, expresses optimism when it’s warranted and gets frustrated when things go poorly for the Hokies. At all times, though, Vick is measured in his comments, particular with his word choice and mindful of his platform. Twitter would be a magical wonderland if it were populated solely by people who operate like Dwight Vick.
But given recent developments, I’d like to propose another label for Vick.
Perhaps we should call him “The Shepherd.”
Alumni relations are changing for the better in Blacksburg. The past, present and future of Tech football are connecting in a way they haven’t in years, as former players and current coaches are coming together to form the kind of familial environment that every football program strives to create but doesn’t always achieve.
Vick, 44, is at the center of it. There’s a reason the athletic administration chose him to moderate Wednesday’s Zoom meeting that brought together dozens of players from the Bill Dooley, Frank Beamer and Justin Fuente eras.
And there’s a reason that those former players — guys like Brandon Flowers, Michael Vick (Dwight’s cousin), Bruce Taylor, Mike Burnop, Ronyell Whitaker and many others — hung around for the entire 90 minutes.
They could sense this was worthwhile. They could sense progress.
“You know how this is,” Vick said. “Especially with football players who have egos and they have a certain way they want to be talked to, they would have gotten off real quick if they thought it was some BS. They stayed on the entire time. Guys stayed engaged for an hour and a half and were part of it.”
That’s partially a credit to athletic director Whit Babcock, who recognized that alumni relations were among several things that needed to improve (another would be accessibility to the program, which also has been demonstrably better this spring). In November, Babcock hired Samantha Stewart as assistant AD of player engagement for football, and part of her job is rebuilding relationships with players from the past.
But a big chunk of this is a credit to Vick, an ex-Hokies captain who’s been the unofficial spokesman for former Tech players in recent years. He’s the one who so eloquently aired the grievances that needed to be addressed — the poor communication between the program and the men who helped build it, the unorganized or nonexistent game day experiences for ex-players, the missed opportunities to create a united front.
Vick’s gift for bringing people together helped bridge several generations of former players.
“I’m not that old, grumpy guy, ‘get off my lawn,’ where everything has to be the way it was back in ’98,” said Vick, an entrepreneur who lives with his wife and three children in Prince William County. “I love these guys now. I think these athletes are so dynamic. I love the athletes and the schemes and the different things people do — not just with Tech, but throughout the landscape of college football.
“But I get frustrated when I’m watching the game. I miss the old days where I knew heading into the fall, based on spring, hey, they’ve got two corners I like, or this one receiver really shined. We have no insight. And I just always felt like at the end of the day, your fan base, your alumni — especially your football alumni — are the foundation of your program. And if they have your back and they believe in your scheme and your staff, it’s a good thing.”
That’s still going to be a process, but to the Hokies’ credit, they’re taking actual steps now. Wednesday’s Zoom meeting — the second of four such events the administration has planned — allowed the former players to interact with coordinators Brad Cornelsen and Justin Hamilton as well as assistants Kyle Chung, Jack Tyler and J.C. Price.
Babcock opened the meeting by explaining to everyone the long-range goals of creating a tighter bond.
“He was so insightful,” Vick said. “He took ownership of some things they’ve got to get better at and talked about their plan, and it was just really great stuff — the stuff they’re talking about doing for the football team and the football alumni. Even the pre-Beamer players, just making sure everybody’s included.”
Some of the points were simple but long overdue for the players to hear. Want to come check out practice? Just call us. We want you there, too. Have a suggestion on how we can make the game-day experience better for you? Let us know. We’re listening.
Vick stresses that this wasn’t just a Babcock or Fuente problem, either. Some of the issues date back much longer, to when the late Jim Weaver was the AD and Beamer was the coach. Somewhere along the way, players began to feel like they weren’t being heard as much as they'd like.
“We want to be a part of it to help,” Vick said. “We’re not trying to run the goal-line offense. We want to be able to come and have access and be part of it and not have it be like, ‘We’ll get back to you.’ The efforts have been shown since the season ended, and it’s a good thing. There will be more.”
There will. There’s already talk of in-person events for former players as soon as COVID-19 protocols allow. Until then, they’ll continue to convene on Zoom — and you can bet The Shepherd will be a factor.