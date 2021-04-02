McFarling: Ex-Hokies lineman Vick helps program's past, present, future reconnect

They could sense this was worthwhile. They could sense progress.

“You know how this is,” Vick said. “Especially with football players who have egos and they have a certain way they want to be talked to, they would have gotten off real quick if they thought it was some BS. They stayed on the entire time. Guys stayed engaged for an hour and a half and were part of it.”

That’s partially a credit to athletic director Whit Babcock, who recognized that alumni relations were among several things that needed to improve (another would be accessibility to the program, which also has been demonstrably better this spring). In November, Babcock hired Samantha Stewart as assistant AD of player engagement for football, and part of her job is rebuilding relationships with players from the past.

But a big chunk of this is a credit to Vick, an ex-Hokies captain who’s been the unofficial spokesman for former Tech players in recent years. He’s the one who so eloquently aired the grievances that needed to be addressed — the poor communication between the program and the men who helped build it, the unorganized or nonexistent game day experiences for ex-players, the missed opportunities to create a united front.

Vick’s gift for bringing people together helped bridge several generations of former players.