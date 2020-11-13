McFarling: For Hokies, stopping the run is Priority 1

“We didn’t fit the run very well,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said this week. “I felt like when we did fit it, there was a couple times when we couldn’t get the ball on the ground. We did not tackle well at a couple positions.”

Indeed, PFF graded Tech’s tackling at 60.0, marking the third straight game the Hokies have seen their tackling grade drop. That makes little sense, as Tech’s defensive personnel is healthier than it was earlier in the season.

The challenge only gets more difficult with Miami, led by dual-threat quarterback D’Eriq King, coming to Lane Stadium on Saturday. And while Fuente has made tackling a point of emphasis this week, he admits that it’s difficult to balance the need to get better and the necessity to keep players healthy in practice.

“It’s hard,” Fuente said. “We’re trying our best to teach it and get our guys in better position. I think that can help us better than anything, is to be in a little bit better position, take a little bit of the air out of it. The two hardest things to do in football are tackling in space and blocking in space.