McFarling: For Hokies, stopping the run is Priority 1

Virginia Tech has the second-worst rushing defense in the country.
That’s according to Pro Football Focus, which gives the Hokies a season grade of 37.1 for its run defense. Only Navy, at 31.0, is worse.
Think about that. All those years Bud Foster orchestrated this defense, there was one primary goal: Stop the run. Make the other guys one-dimensional. Then unleash third-down pressure that leads to tipped passes, strip sacks, interceptions — all that fun stuff we associated with lunch pails and Beamerball.
It didn’t always function perfectly, of course. Mobile quarterbacks were a problem for Foster throughout his career, all the way up to his final game against Kentucky in the 2019 Belk Bowl. Running backs had their occasional big days against the Hokies under Bud, too — scenarios that would leave Foster fuming in all directions.
But everybody knew the plan. That was undeniable. And it worked way more often than it didn’t.
The final sequence of last week’s 38-35 loss to Liberty rightfully gets all the attention, but consider the Flames’ first play of the game. Joshua Mack took a handoff and ran up the gut for an 8-yard gain. Simple stuff. And the Hokies were already on their heels.
In their first three possessions, the Flames only twice faced third-down situations in which they needed more than five yards. That makes it pretty hard to put a lot of pressure on the quarterback.
“We didn’t fit the run very well,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said this week. “I felt like when we did fit it, there was a couple times when we couldn’t get the ball on the ground. We did not tackle well at a couple positions.”
Indeed, PFF graded Tech’s tackling at 60.0, marking the third straight game the Hokies have seen their tackling grade drop. That makes little sense, as Tech’s defensive personnel is healthier than it was earlier in the season.
The challenge only gets more difficult with Miami, led by dual-threat quarterback D’Eriq King, coming to Lane Stadium on Saturday. And while Fuente has made tackling a point of emphasis this week, he admits that it’s difficult to balance the need to get better and the necessity to keep players healthy in practice.
“It’s hard,” Fuente said. “We’re trying our best to teach it and get our guys in better position. I think that can help us better than anything, is to be in a little bit better position, take a little bit of the air out of it. The two hardest things to do in football are tackling in space and blocking in space.
“I know it’s an obvious statement, but the more space there is, the more difficult it is to get a skill player on the ground. Taking some of the air out of those plays by being in a little better position I think would help.”
Tech’s defensive players say they’ve struggled at times with the nuances of Justin Hamilton’s defense, which is a little more complex than Foster’s. Perhaps a streamlined approach would be in order.
One of Tech’s best defensive plays last Saturday came with 5:47 left in the second quarter. Norell Pollard sacked Liberty quarterback Malik Willis and forced a fumble, which was recovered by Tech’s Jaylen Griffin.
The Hokies parlayed that field position into an easy touchdown.
But what were the plays that came before Pollard’s sack? Two rushing attempts that netted a total of only four yards, leading to a third and 6.
Nothing flashy or crazy there. But that’s the kind of defense that earns a passing grade.
