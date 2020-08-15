McFarling: For Marty Smith, 'emotional roller coaster' precedes homecoming

April 6 was supposed to be a huge day for Marty Smith.
Turns out it was — but not in the way he expected.
Before COVID-19 tossed the world into a blender, April 6 was scheduled to feature the title game of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in Atlanta. It also was the Monday of the Masters. Smith was slated to cover both mark-your-calendar events in his role as a journalist for ESPN.
Instead, the Giles High School and Radford University graduate found himself at his home in Huntersville, North Carolina, drawing chalk pictures on his driveway with his two daughters, ages 11 and 8.
“And I heard these birds,” Smith, 44, recalled in a phone interview last week. “You know the birds of spring? I heard them chirping. And that noise — it’s not a noise, it’s a sound; it’s a beautiful sound — it always whisks me immediately to Augusta. No matter how cheesy that might be, it’s the truth.
“So man, I had this overwhelming sense of, like, loss or something. And pity. Self-pity. And then, I was snapped into reality. I came out of that self-pity fog, because my daughters were laughing with each other about something, which is the most beautiful of choruses. And I thought: ‘You egotistical punk. Be where your feet are.’”
He paused.
“Be where your feet are,” he said again.
On Monday, Smith’s feet will be in Salem. After more than a year of trying to make the dates work, he’s scheduled to give a speech hosted by the Roanoke Valley Sports Club at the Salem Civic Center. He also will be signing copies of his best-selling book, “Never Settle: Sports, Family and The American Soul,” which was published last summer.
“I’m thrilled to have this opportunity, man,” Smith said. “I’ve never spoken at home. I’ve done the Radford commencement speech [in 2012], and that was very fulfilling for me and well-received from the audience.
“One thing that’s going to be hard for me: I’m a throw-my-arm-around-you, hell-yeah-let’s-take-a-picture guy. And in this particular context, man, I just can’t do that. So we’re going to take a little bit different approach.”
Long a master storyteller in print, on TV and on radio, Smith has emerged as a sought-after orator. He’s given speeches to the office staffs of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United, addressed the business school at Vanderbilt University and spoken to ticketing executives for the Houston Texans, among other audiences.
But his day job remains as busy as ever, even in a pandemic. Although he hasn’t gotten on an airplane since the day he left the canceled SEC men’s basketball tournament on March 13 — by far the longest stretch without a flight of his professional career — Smith has been a constant on multiple ESPN platforms.
“I have lived this unbelievable emotional roller coaster,” he said, “that has demanded of me that I make sure that I have self-awareness.”
The early months of the pandemic transported him back to his NASCAR roots. With motorsports the only sport going at the time, Smith drove hundreds of miles to various Cup races and reported on site. He also continued his ESPN Radio and SEC Network show, “Marty & McGee,” with co-host and longtime buddy Ryan McGee and maintained his “Marty Smith’s America” podcast.
Shortly after NASCAR banned the confederate flag at its events in June, Smith broke down on “Marty & McGee” while relaying a personal story about his close friend and former Giles teammate Raypheal Milton, who is Black.
“It wasn’t expected by any stretch,” Smith said. “It was not something that I meant to do. It was an involuntary reaction to something that had become very raw for me and for many Americans. I learned a lot about myself.”
Days later, after NASCAR announced that it had found a noose in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall, Smith was awakened by a phone call from an ESPN producer. Get yourself together, the producer said. You’re going on the air in minutes.
That’s how Smith found himself snarling with anger in an interview with Scott Van Pelt on “SportsCenter” that soon went viral. NASCAR’s statement had been unequivocal, and Smith took it at face value. Later, an FBI investigation concluded that Wallace had not been targeted.
Some criticized Smith for overreacting. While he regrets some of the language he used on air that night, Smith won’t revoke his message, and ESPN has backed him fully.
“I will say it this way: You’re never going to hear me apologize for that night,” Smith said. “And the reason you’re never going to hear me apologize for that night is because the definitive statement within my appearance on the Scott Van Pelt show is this: We all need to strive to make kindness our compass. And that’s the way I live my life. It doesn’t mean I’ve always succeeded, but it’s what I’m trying to be.”
Smith’s whirlwind summer continued as the pandemic began to affect football on multiple levels. As the VHSL postponed fall sports, he recently got together with Milton for a few drinks and story-swapping about their 1993 state title-winning team at Giles.
“I can’t imagine being one of the seniors in high school right now,” Smith said. “I’m a husband and I’m a father and I’ve been very blessed professionally to meet so many different types of people and gone around the world and all those cool things. But when I rank my hierarchy of amazing moments in my life, that 1993 football season is way the hell up that list, man. And so I can’t imagine being one of these young people who will not have that opportunity as a senior. That’s just awful. It’s hard, man.”
Hard, too, is covering the fate of college football — Smith’s main beat now with ESPN. He’s been frustrated trying to get answers from coaches, administrators and commissioners who simply don’t have those answers.
With the Big Ten and Pac-12 having postponed their seasons, Smith holds out hope that the ACC, SEC and Big-12 will forge ahead as planned.
“The vast overwhelming majority of these young men want to play,” Smith said. “One thing that I just can’t understand — and this is not being snarky, this is a genuine question — is how students coming back to campus is considered medically acceptable, but playing college football is not considered medically acceptable, and it’s voted on by the exact same people — the university presidents.
“Of course, football is a contact sport. You’re spitting on each other, snotting on each other, grabbing on each other. But you and I were kids once. The party is a contact sport, too. So it’s just very perplexing to me, but maybe I’m looking at it through naïve glasses as someone who really wants to see college football this fall.”
The response to his book has been overwhelming. Smith said he and his wife, Lainie, receive letters at their home every day from readers who said they’ve been touched by it.
Folks also approach him after his speeches to tell him how much they appreciate his passion.
“I only know one way, and that’s full tilt,” Smith said. “People are not accustomed to that, I don’t think. So when you feel it, it’s a unique emotion. And dude, that’s what I’m trying to bring every time. Because if someone is taking the time to listen to my message, I want them to go, “Damn. That dude right there lives and means what he’s saying.’
“I owe that to them. And that’s my goal for Monday night.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!