McFarling: For Marty Smith, 'emotional roller coaster' precedes homecoming

Some criticized Smith for overreacting. While he regrets some of the language he used on air that night, Smith won’t revoke his message, and ESPN has backed him fully.

“I will say it this way: You’re never going to hear me apologize for that night,” Smith said. “And the reason you’re never going to hear me apologize for that night is because the definitive statement within my appearance on the Scott Van Pelt show is this: We all need to strive to make kindness our compass. And that’s the way I live my life. It doesn’t mean I’ve always succeeded, but it’s what I’m trying to be.”

Smith’s whirlwind summer continued as the pandemic began to affect football on multiple levels. As the VHSL postponed fall sports, he recently got together with Milton for a few drinks and story-swapping about their 1993 state title-winning team at Giles.