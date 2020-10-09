McFarling: For Tech, command of this game starts up front

Control.
Like so many other college football teams, Virginia Tech has been grasping for any semblance of it, with varying levels of success. Everything from meetings to meals has been disrupted by COVID-19, not to mention the weekly discoveries of which players and coaches will and won’t be available.
But there has been one constant in this young season. Tech’s offensive line, which returned more than 100 combined starts, has largely stayed intact.
And when you’re looking to control a game — particularly a road game against a top-10 opponent like Saturday’s visit to North Carolina — a good place to start is with an offensive line that has the size, depth and experience that Tech’s does.
“I think they are cohesive right now,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “They seem to be taking great pride in the accomplishment of others. If you are an offensive lineman, that's part of your job, but there seems to be a group of guys genuinely interested in helping each other out.”
Through two weeks, the big boys have been instrumental in the Hokies surviving personnel losses in other areas. And they’ll be even more important this week, as Tech looks to keep UNC quarterback Sam Howell and his array of skill weapons off the field as much as possible.
One of the main storylines of this game are Tech’s running attack, ranked No. 3 nationally with 319 rushing yards per game, against a UNC defense that’s surrendered just 108 rushing yards in two games. Those rankings, though, don’t mean a whole lot this early. What’s more vital is finding out which team can dictate the action on Saturday.
Since Justin Fuente’s arrival in 2016, perhaps never has a Tech offense been more equipped to do so than this one. Khalil Herbert’s emergence as a fast, tackle-shedding back and the O-line’s nastiness could help them control the clock and the tempo.
“None of us are small, really,” said Tech right guard Doug Nester, who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 340 pounds. “And us just pounding away at them, just grinding it out the whole game, I really think takes a toll on them.”
From 2011-19, the Hokies never had a game in which they rushed for at least 300 yards. They’ve already had two this season.
While a third seems unlikely given the inside linebackers UNC will put out there on Saturday, there is hope to find that elusive control.
Backing ‘The U’
It’s time, gang. Somebody in the ACC is finally going to beat Clemson.
A few hours after the Hokies and Tar Heels finish up in Chapel Hill, the spotlight falls on the No. 1 Tigers against No. 7 Miami. And if you peeked at the Fearless Forecasters earlier this week, you saw that I was the lone sucker who picked the Hurricanes.
Miami is a two-touchdown underdog, and rightfully so. Anything less than that and bettors would be pounding Clemson, which has won 20 straight regular-season games against ACC competition. The Tigers haven’t lost within the league since 2017, when Syracuse upset them.
But it’s time for another upset, and Miami is the team to do it. It’s been years since the Hurricanes had a play-making quarterback the caliber of D’Eriq King, who’s completed 67 percent of his passes while also running for 157 yards.
The Hurricanes have a defensive line capable of putting pressure on Trevor Lawrence. They have a running back, Cam’Ron Harris, who’s averaging 8.2 yards per carry and has already scored five touchdowns.
And unlike so many of Clemson’s opponents, they actually have a chance.
