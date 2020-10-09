McFarling: For Tech, command of this game starts up front

Control.

Like so many other college football teams, Virginia Tech has been grasping for any semblance of it, with varying levels of success. Everything from meetings to meals has been disrupted by COVID-19, not to mention the weekly discoveries of which players and coaches will and won’t be available.

But there has been one constant in this young season. Tech’s offensive line, which returned more than 100 combined starts, has largely stayed intact.

And when you’re looking to control a game — particularly a road game against a top-10 opponent like Saturday’s visit to North Carolina — a good place to start is with an offensive line that has the size, depth and experience that Tech’s does.

“I think they are cohesive right now,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “They seem to be taking great pride in the accomplishment of others. If you are an offensive lineman, that's part of your job, but there seems to be a group of guys genuinely interested in helping each other out.”

Through two weeks, the big boys have been instrumental in the Hokies surviving personnel losses in other areas. And they’ll be even more important this week, as Tech looks to keep UNC quarterback Sam Howell and his array of skill weapons off the field as much as possible.