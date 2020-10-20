McFarling: For Virginia Tech safety, the ‘devil’ made dad do it

Running back Khalil Herbert and quarterback Hendon Hooker have a lot to do with that, but the big boys up front deserve their share of credit. Every starting member of Tech’s “Vice Squad” — the nickname that honors Tech O-line coach Vance Vice — stands at least 6-foot-3 and weighs a minimum of 314 pounds.

You don’t get to that size by accident.

“When we usually have big games, we get taken out to eat,” left tackle Lecitus Smith said. “You want a free meal? Do your job. You don’t get paid until you do your job. So we have a big game and they usually take us out to eat.”

“They” would be the skill players who benefit from the blocking largesse of large men. Last week, Hooker paid for Smith’s meal when the O-line went out to Kabuki Japanese Steak House in Christiansburg.

That couldn’t have been cheap. But if you think Hooker had it bad, imagine the demands placed on those restaurant employees.

“I could have sworn we walked in last week and all the chefs started sweating,” Smith said with a chuckle. “Like, ‘Oh my god, I thought I was about ready to get off.’

“You’ve got guys ordering a lot of food, so I can imagine they started panicking in that kitchen.”