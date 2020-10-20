McFarling: For Virginia Tech safety, the ‘devil’ made dad do it

Virginia Tech safety Divine Deablo already had a top-10 name in college football based on its alliteration and syllabic flow alone.
The origin story might send it to the Moniker Hall of Fame.
On a video conference call with reporters on Tuesday, Deablo explained that his surname was passed down from his great-grandfather, who was part of a Native American tribe in Florida.
Divine Deablo’s father, Donnelle, was bullied as a kid because of the surname’s “devil” translation from Spanish. So when Donnelle had a son and had to choose a name, he decided to balance out heaven and hell.
“Divine” it was.
“What’s funny is, for the longest time I just went by Deablo since everybody here called me Deablo,” Divine Deablo said. “Then, when I introduced myself to somebody Hispanic or Spanish, they just looked at me crazy, like, ‘Whoa, Deablo!’
He laughed.
“And then I’d just say my first name,” he said, “and they thought that was pretty cool.”
Very.
Gonna make you sweat
The Tech offensive line has gotten a lot of attention lately, and for good reason. The No. 19 Hokies enter Saturday’s game at Wake Forest as the nation’s leaders in rushing yards per game (312). They’ve eclipsed 300 rushing yards three times in their first four tilts.
Running back Khalil Herbert and quarterback Hendon Hooker have a lot to do with that, but the big boys up front deserve their share of credit. Every starting member of Tech’s “Vice Squad” — the nickname that honors Tech O-line coach Vance Vice — stands at least 6-foot-3 and weighs a minimum of 314 pounds.
You don’t get to that size by accident.
“When we usually have big games, we get taken out to eat,” left tackle Lecitus Smith said. “You want a free meal? Do your job. You don’t get paid until you do your job. So we have a big game and they usually take us out to eat.”
“They” would be the skill players who benefit from the blocking largesse of large men. Last week, Hooker paid for Smith’s meal when the O-line went out to Kabuki Japanese Steak House in Christiansburg.
That couldn’t have been cheap. But if you think Hooker had it bad, imagine the demands placed on those restaurant employees.
“I could have sworn we walked in last week and all the chefs started sweating,” Smith said with a chuckle. “Like, ‘Oh my god, I thought I was about ready to get off.’
“You’ve got guys ordering a lot of food, so I can imagine they started panicking in that kitchen.”
Commonwealth pride
Here’s a fact that might surprise you: Of the 22 offensive and defensive starters listed on Tech’s depth chart, only six are from the commonwealth of Virginia.
North Carolina, Michigan, Mississippi, Florida, West Virginia and Delaware are also represented. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a sense of home-state gratification on the roster from players such as receiver Tayvion Robinson, who starred at Cox High in Virginia Beach.
“I take a lot of pride in that,” Robinson said. “Being from the 757 in Virginia, I was always a guy that wanted to rep my home state instead of going somewhere else and repping another state. I kind of felt like I would at least try to start something for my guys in Virginia to stay home at Virginia Tech.”
A few more steps up the rankings would make that task even easier. Perhaps Divine Deablo and his fantastic name can show the way.
