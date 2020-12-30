McFarling: Goodbye, and good riddance, to 2020 sports

The tradition, at least in the 20 years I’ve been at this newspaper, is to use the holidays as a time to reflect. To look back on the past 12 months. To remember the big moments in sports.

This year’s should be quick.

For 2020, I have just two standout, seared-in-my-noggin sports memories. They weren’t great touchdown catches or walk-off homers or buzzer-beating jump shots. In fact, they weren’t great in any sense.

Nah, not this year.

The first was March 12 in North Carolina, when ACC commissioner John Swofford walked to the center of the Greensboro Coliseum court and confirmed the news we’d all feared, news that would have seemed unthinkable just one week earlier: The remainder of the ACC Tournament had been canceled because of the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the nation.

“It’s an extraordinary situation,” Swofford said that day. “Hopefully we’ll all, in this country and worldwide, get beyond what’s a tough issue and a very unpredictable one going forward.”

More than nine months later, we’re all still working on that.