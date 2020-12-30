McFarling: Goodbye, and good riddance, to 2020 sports

The tradition, at least in the 20 years I’ve been at this newspaper, is to use the holidays as a time to reflect. To look back on the past 12 months. To remember the big moments in sports.
This year’s should be quick.
For 2020, I have just two standout, seared-in-my-noggin sports memories. They weren’t great touchdown catches or walk-off homers or buzzer-beating jump shots. In fact, they weren’t great in any sense.
Nah, not this year.
The first was March 12 in North Carolina, when ACC commissioner John Swofford walked to the center of the Greensboro Coliseum court and confirmed the news we’d all feared, news that would have seemed unthinkable just one week earlier: The remainder of the ACC Tournament had been canceled because of the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the nation.
“It’s an extraordinary situation,” Swofford said that day. “Hopefully we’ll all, in this country and worldwide, get beyond what’s a tough issue and a very unpredictable one going forward.”
More than nine months later, we’re all still working on that.
The second indelible sports memory came June 10. It’s hard to describe just how excited I was that day. For the first time since the pandemic began, I was in my car, driving somewhere to cover a live sporting event. NASCAR was forging on.
As I headed down U.S. 220, past Boones Mill and Rocky Mount and Bassett, my path was unimpeded. No pickup trucks flew by with racing flags flapping from the windows. No pesky bottleneck developed at the Ridgeway exit.
Within a half-mile of Martinsville Speedway, where dudes are normally selling tickets or hawking makeshift parking spaces to accommodate the multitudes, a flashing sign stood on the side of the road.
“THANK YOU FANS,” it read. “ACCESS IS LIMITED.”
And the bottom dropped out of my stomach.
The reminders of what we’re missing keep coming, all these weeks and months later. A simple one arrived in my inbox early Tuesday evening.
Pensacola’s Alec Hagaman had been named the SPHL player of the week.
Remember ice hockey? They’re still sort of playing it. Five teams — Macon, Pensacola Huntsville, Birmingham and Knoxville — just started their SPHL season. Roanoke was one of five teams that had no choice but to opt out, as limitations on fans made the 2020-21 season financially untenable.
The Salem Red Sox never played a game in 2020. Instead, the hardy staff there came up with ways to recoup a small fraction of the lost revenue, selling food outside the stadium and holding scaled-down events with concessions.
I feel for those guys, just like I feel for the Dawgs and the Pulaski baseball folks and the speedway operators and the high school athletes and the 6-year-olds who missed out on T-ball.
Of course, there are much bigger problems out there than our being denied our normal sporting pleasures. Beyond all the lost lives, the pandemic has made countless assaults on our way of life. Anyone who’s been denied access to a relative’s funeral or seen his or her job disappear in 2020 knows that.
Still, let’s try to remember that New Year’s Eve was never meant to be a mournful time. It’s a time of hope.
As sports fans, we can lead the way on this. We’re pretty darn good at hope. Opening Day delivers it every spring, just as the first kickoff does in the fall. We release the past and look ahead, all sharing the same vision in our minds, one expressed in a familiar six-word sentence:
This is gonna be our year.