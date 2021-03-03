McFarling: Governor whiffs on prep fan limits

Of course, sports such as baseball and soccer don’t draw the kinds of crowds around here like football, which can pack in thousands of spectators for big games. Most of us aren’t asking for thousands — just the thousand that other venues of comparable size are getting this month.

The 250-person limit might not wind up being an issue for the traditional spring sports. High school baseball and soccer aren’t scheduled to open their seasons until April 26. Northam has said he plans to reevaluate the limits at the end of March and determine whether they can be eased further at that point.

But that doesn’t help football fans. Nor does it help cheerleaders or members of the marching bands, who are considered nonessential and therefore included in the 250-person spectator count. That’s forced some bands to leave some of their musicians off the roster for home games, which is silly.

Some schools are doing more than just grouse about this. The Bristol Herald Courier reported last week that the Bristol, Virginia, school board is considering a legal challenge to Executive Order 72, which limits the outdoor school events.

Legal action shouldn’t be necessary. The governor simply needs to come to his senses.