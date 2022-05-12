McFarling: Hagan, Stewart forming championship combo

They say a champion can recognize a champion, but truth be told, Matt Hagan didn’t know much about Tony Stewart before he started driving for him.

The 39-year-old Christiansburg drag racer doesn’t really follow NASCAR — or, as he calls it, “the circle track.” Over the past decade and a half, Hagan’s been so busy winning NHRA Funny Car races and tending to his 3,200-acre cattle and hemp farm in the New River Valley that the didn’t have many opportunities to watch the three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion in action.

But that began to change last year, when Stewart got engaged to Top Fuel driver Leah Pruett — Hagan’s teammate with Don Schumacher Racing.

“I started to get around him a little bit and, man, the guy is just a good dude,” Hagan said of Stewart. “He’s genuine. He does what he says and he says what he does. So I kind of was like, all right, let’s see where this goes.”

Where it’s gone is right to the top.

Six races into driving for the fledging Tony Stewart Racing team, Hagan has two wins and leads the Funny Car points standings heading this weekend’s Virginia NHRA Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park.

“We’re just in a really good headspace,” said Hagan, who will make his 300th career Funny Car start this week. “Tony’s the type of guy you want to win for. When you look up his accolades and what he’s done, you want to win for the guy just because he’s such a good driver himself. You want that mutual respect as a driver from him.”

Stewart unveiled plans for his new team in October, recruiting Pruett and Hagan as his drivers in their respective divisions. Hagan remains eternally grateful for his years spent with Don Schumacher Racing, where he won three Funny Car world championships and 39 career races.

“Everybody asks us, why would you leave DSR?” Hagan said. “You’ve won three world championships there and you’ve runnered-up two or three times. You’ve got more trophies than you can put on the shelf.

“Sometimes, change is good. I’ve been very blessed. There was never a certain reason that you want to leave. It was just like, hey, can we do this with someone else who’s a new team owner?”

The answer has been a resounding yes so far, but it helps that Hagan’s surrounded by familiar faces. When striking the deal with Stewart, he insisted on bringing along many of the folks who helped him succeed with DSR, including crew chief Dickie Venables.

“It’s a new team, but it’s still kind of the same group of guys,” Hagan said. “We’ve just really hit the ground running this year. We’ve had the most success I’ve ever had in my career.

“Car’s just running great. Crew chief’s really doing great running on Sunday, and I’m driving my [tail] off.”

Hagan bagged his first win for TSR in Gainesville, Florida, in March, then picked up victory No. 2 in Houston last month. Along the way, he’s noticed he’s gained new fans who are supporting their NASCAR hero’s drag racing venture.

“Oh, a hundred percent,” Hagan said. “Tony had his T-shirts down in Charlotte, and I signed hundreds and hundreds of TSR stuff. It was unreal. They just kept pouring out of the woodwork with more T-shirts.

“He does a really good job of dealing with it, from what I’ve seen. There’s a lot of respect there. I really, genuinely respect this guy.”

