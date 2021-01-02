McFarling: Here's 1 unnecessary rule we shouldn't stand for

“Our first three games in here, we weren’t very good,” Young said. “The energy level was not what we needed, and here we are in league play and we’re certainly not embarrassing anyone. We’re pulling for our teammates. We’ve got to generate that kind of emotion from the unit.”

Here’s hoping officials ease up a bit on that one.

Not doggin’ it

Delaware transfer Justyn Mutts has been an integral part of the Tech’s 8-1 start to the season. The 6-foot-7 forward is tied for second on the team in rebounds per game (5.9) and ranks No. 2 in blocks (seven), providing some much-needed beef in the post.

Mutts scored a season-high 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds against Miami, but he missed a couple of free throws late that would have iced the game.

So not long after the game ended, he came back out on the floor and practiced his free throw stroke – a decision Mutts made on his own.

“I would not recommend a player come back on the floor after a game,” Young said. “That kid just played his tail off, but he’s serious about it. He’s a good player that wants to be a great player, and he’s doing a nice job for us.”

Barron bowl season