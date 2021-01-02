McFarling: Here's 1 unnecessary rule we shouldn't stand for

As is their custom, Virginia Tech’s men’s basketball reserves celebrated every 3-pointer and big defensive stop their teammates made during Tuesday night’s 80-78 victory over Miami.
They jumped up from their socially distanced chairs on the “bench,” waved towels and generally brought as much energy as they could.
One problem: They’re apparently not allowed to do that. Not this season.
While no technical fouls were called, the officiating crew repeatedly told Tech coach Mike Young that his players needed to stay seated.
That’s ridiculous. All of it’s ridiculous. The spaced-out chairs, the masks, the mandated bench decorum. If these players were in the game, they’d be banging into their opponents repeatedly. And because they’re not, they need to be seated?
“Fellas, this place is empty. This place is dead, OK?” Young said he told the referees. “We’ve got to stand down with that sort of thing right now.”
The Cassell Coliseum crowd has been capped at 250 so far this season and will continue to be for the foreseeable future. The fans who were allowed in did their best to create some atmosphere, but just like during football season, the enthusiasm largely is going to have to come from the players themselves.
“Our first three games in here, we weren’t very good,” Young said. “The energy level was not what we needed, and here we are in league play and we’re certainly not embarrassing anyone. We’re pulling for our teammates. We’ve got to generate that kind of emotion from the unit.”
Here’s hoping officials ease up a bit on that one.
Not doggin’ it
Delaware transfer Justyn Mutts has been an integral part of the Tech’s 8-1 start to the season. The 6-foot-7 forward is tied for second on the team in rebounds per game (5.9) and ranks No. 2 in blocks (seven), providing some much-needed beef in the post.
Mutts scored a season-high 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds against Miami, but he missed a couple of free throws late that would have iced the game.
So not long after the game ended, he came back out on the floor and practiced his free throw stroke – a decision Mutts made on his own.
“I would not recommend a player come back on the floor after a game,” Young said. “That kid just played his tail off, but he’s serious about it. He’s a good player that wants to be a great player, and he’s doing a nice job for us.”
Barron bowl season
Entering Saturday night’s Orange Bowl between Texas A&M and North Carolina, the ACC was still looking for its first bowl victory of the 2020-21 season.
Clemson and Notre Dame (and yes, we're counting the Irish as ACC members this season) were the most prominent victims, but the league also got disappointing results from Wake Forest (42-28 losers to Wisconsin in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl), Miami (37-34 losers to Oklahoma State in the Cheez-It Bowl) and N.C. State (23-21 losers to Kentucky in Saturday’s Gator Bowl).
Maybe opting out wasn’t such a bad idea by everybody else.
Gotta get ‘em in
Speaking of Wake Forest, the Demon Deacons men’s basketball team went 33 days between their second game of the season and their third, which they played on Thursday night. They’re undefeated – at 3-0.
The Tech-Virginia game was one of three ACC games that got postponed on Saturday due to COVID-19 protocols. Syracuse-UNC and Notre Dame-Pitt also were scratched, but the Tar Heels and Irish played a hastily arranged game in Chapel Hill on Saturday.
The ACC entered the weekend having played 95 of its 113 scheduled men’s basketball games, but that 84.1% success rate looks like it’s trending down.
At least Tech (8-1) and UVa (5-2) have played a combined 16 games already this season. With 13 games required to qualify for NCAA Tournament consideration, the countdown is on for both.