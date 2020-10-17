McFarling: Hokies’ ground game continues to hum

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s defense doesn’t need to be exceptional this year; just adequate. Just good enough to let this quarterback, running back and offensive line go about their consistently productive business.

We saw the template on Saturday night, as the Hokies overcame a shaky opening quarter on defense to post a comfortable 40-14 victory over Boston College at Lane Stadium.

The Hokies have scored at least 30 points in six straight games going back to last season. They’ve rushed for at least 260 yards in all four games this year and have eclipsed 300 rushing yards in three of them.

Tech came into this game as the top-scoring team in the ACC and shouldn’t fall far from that perch all season long. All the Hokies need is enough defensive stops to make that a winning formula.

They didn’t get them last week in a humbling 56-45 loss at North Carolina, but they did on Saturday.

The key number for the Hokies at halftime was seven. That’s how many points they’d allowed to BC by that stage.