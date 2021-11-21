McFarling: Hokies have the fight, but not the wins

It was again this time. An iffy ball spot – one that couldn’t be reviewed thoroughly because the booth didn’t have the necessary camera angle – gave Miami a crucial fourth-down conversion in their own territory. The Hurricanes went on to score on another long touchdown pass, and Tech had no more responses.

Still, the comeback underscored a theme that’s developed in this group: They care. No matter who’s leading them, they care.

“I think we’re a really close unit, and the adversity we’ve had to go through this season I think has just brought us together,” offensive lineman Johnny Jordan said. “Because I’ve seen teams, when they go through adversity, they tend to splinter and crack, but this team just keeps getting closer together. I love everyone on this team, and I think everyone would have the same opinion.”

They would. And while a loss is a loss, they’ve clearly sustained their motivation. How?

"I think it's just love for your team and brotherhood,” Blumrick said. “Kind of rallying around each other, doing it for one another, not necessarily for the coach. Just playing for each other, your brothers.”