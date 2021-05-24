McFarling: In 1 boisterous weekend, soundtrack of sports returns

George Costanza inches up toward his adversary and gingerly places $3 on the counter.
“Good afternoon,” he says, tentatively. “One large crab bisque to go.”
George slides to his left, looking frightened.
Silence.
A moment later, George takes his to-go bag with his soup in it. He peeks inside.
“Bread,” he says, smiling. “Beautiful.”
Silence.
“You’re pushing your luck, little man,” the worker says.
Silence.
And … scene.
Now, most of us can agree that the Soup Nazi episode of Seinfeld is pretty funny, right? A sitcom classic. But as a YouTuber named Copperpot Landfill shows us, that’s what it looks and sounds like without the audio of anybody laughing.
Not only is it considerably less funny, it’s almost depressing.
Sports without fans are the same way. And the best way to know that is to go without it.
How do we know? Because we’ve done it. And this past weekend, during an exciting salvo of sporting events, we saw what it was supposed to look — and, more importantly, sound — like.
There they were in South Carolina, thousands of sun-drench spectators pressing up against the ropes, rooting on a 50-year-old golfer to do something unprecedented. There they were at Madison Square Garden, living and dying with every Knicks basket, full-throated like they’d been back when Patrick Ewing and Charles Oakley ruled New York.
There they were in baseball stadiums and at race tracks and at hockey arenas all over this country.
Try to imagine Phil Mickelson’s victory at the PGA Championship without the roar from the gallery. Try to imagine his walk down the 18th fairway as a lonely, silent one instead of what we actually saw — crowds trying to get as close to the actor and the action as they could.
“Slightly unnerving,” Mickelson said of the crush of people, which security at times struggled to contain, “but exceptionally awesome.”
Or try to imagine Trae Young’s game-winning shot for Memphis on Sunday at Madison Square Garden occurring without a soul in the stands. It shouldn't be too hard to envision; we just lived through it for a year. It was lame.
This wasn’t. The noise before Young's floater, the silence after it, the TV shots of stunned fans slumping their shoulders — man, we missed that.
But there were other heartwarming sights, too, even in events with lesser meaning. Check out those Austin FC fans marching through the streets of Nashville on their way to the stadium on Sunday night. Their team went on to lose their MLS match, 1-0, but at least they got to be there, together.
Watch the fans getting drenched in the rain at Circuit of the Americas, hoping to see the end of a NASCAR race. They were denied a full race, but at least they got to be there.
The Sunday Night Baseball game between the Cubs and Cardinals was pretty darn boring — scoreless through nine innings, only nine combined hits in 10 — but a crowd of more than 24,000 at Busch Stadium lent importance to the proceedings with its cheers and jeers.
The return of crowds is good for all of us. It’s great for those of us who like to attend events, of course, but also those of us who just want to watch on TV. On-site fans have a way of telling fans at home when it’s time to pay closer attention. Then, for better or worse, they help heighten our emotion when the big moment comes.
They are the soundtrack to our games. And like a comedy with no laughter, sports just aren’t the same without them.
Contact sports columnist Aaron McFarling at 540-981-3423 or aaron.mcfarling@roanoke.com.