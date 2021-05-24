McFarling: In 1 boisterous weekend, soundtrack of sports returns

There they were in South Carolina, thousands of sun-drench spectators pressing up against the ropes, rooting on a 50-year-old golfer to do something unprecedented. There they were at Madison Square Garden, living and dying with every Knicks basket, full-throated like they’d been back when Patrick Ewing and Charles Oakley ruled New York.

There they were in baseball stadiums and at race tracks and at hockey arenas all over this country.

Try to imagine Phil Mickelson’s victory at the PGA Championship without the roar from the gallery. Try to imagine his walk down the 18th fairway as a lonely, silent one instead of what we actually saw — crowds trying to get as close to the actor and the action as they could.

“Slightly unnerving,” Mickelson said of the crush of people, which security at times struggled to contain, “but exceptionally awesome.”

Or try to imagine Trae Young’s game-winning shot for Memphis on Sunday at Madison Square Garden occurring without a soul in the stands. It shouldn't be too hard to envision; we just lived through it for a year. It was lame.

This wasn’t. The noise before Young's floater, the silence after it, the TV shots of stunned fans slumping their shoulders — man, we missed that.