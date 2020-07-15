McFarling: Kyle Busch 2nd-best again

Busch hasn’t been terrible this year. Still, there’s been something just a tad off with the guy many consider the best pure wheelman of his generation.

He’s had five finishes outside the top 25 in 17 points races so far this season, including two of the past five. He had engine woes at the Daytona 500, finishing 34th, and has been trying to fight his way back toward the top of the standings ever since.

Busch still has a ways to go in that pursuit. As the Cup Series reaches the midway point of its season this weekend in Texas, he’s 11th in points — one spot behind his brother, Kurt. And he still hasn’t won a race, regardless of it’s been for points or, like Wednesday, a huge payday.

“We’re trying hard,” Busch said. “We’re running OK. It seemed like we were mired in 10th for much of that race tonight and then the last couple adjustments really helped us.”

Indeed, Busch wasn’t in contention for most of this event, but he began picking off the competition in the 35-lap penultimate stage. It was the kind of aggressive yet technical driving that once earned him four victories in a five-race span at this track.