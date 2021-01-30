McFarling: Monday's a memory as Hokies roll over UVa

But the win isn’t what I remember. I remember an elevator ride that I took back up to the press box after all the interviews, maybe 45 minutes after the game had ended.

There was a young woman in the elevator, likely a Clemson student, who’d been working around the bench areas. She was going on and on about how kind the Virginia Tech coach had been to her. She said that when the game ended, Young told her she’d done a great job. That had meant the world to her.

And it occurred to me: The Hokies had found their Frank Beamer in sneakers. No matter how the results went from there on out, their basketball coach was going to be a guy people liked. Nonpartisans would root for him.

Fourteen months later, who could argue with that? The Hokies are climbing the ACC standings, and they’re doing it with an aw-shucks guy from Radford who just believes in treating people right and trying to win the next game.

How lucky we are. All of us.

The cult of coaching can be kind of gross. These days, if somebody wins, they’re a God, regardless of what they have to do to accomplish it.