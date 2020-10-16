McFarling: Offense aplenty possible, even for Tech-BC

Not only has the matchup changed, but the sport itself has, too. Scoring is up everywhere you look, even in a year where practice time has been extremely limited and teams are dealing with absences on both sides of the ball.

“It does surprise me,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said of the eye-popping scores nationally in 2020. “I would have thought it would be the other way around. Pretty much every year I’ve ever coached, you go out in the spring, and the offense can’t really make a first down on the defense. No matter where you’re at [as a team], no matter how good or bad you are.

“It’s just really difficult to get timing, to get execution down. I kind of thought it would look a little bit more like that.”

The lion’s share of the COVID-19 issues for Tech since the season started have occurred in the defensive backfield. The Hokies hope to have a more complete roster this week, but they won’t know for sure until they get the results of the Friday tests.

“I know that’s what scares me,” Fuente said. “We talk about the game being safe and being down numbers. You can manipulate it on offense and usually find a way to go out there. But on the defensive side, you’re stuck out there, and you can’t punt. So being thin on that side is really scary.”