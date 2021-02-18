McFarling: Sox schedule drop a big step toward normalcy

Many challenges still lie ahead for Salem Red Sox general manager Allen Lawrence and his staff.
Take, for example, one of the most time-honored traditions of minor league marketing.
“Group sales are going to be tough this year,” Lawrence concedes. “Just the word ‘group’ is frowned upon.”
But Thursday was a bright day for his ballclub and the 119 others like it around the country.
They have a 2021 schedule.
Yes, finally, they have a schedule. Such a simple, glorious thing. After spending the summer of 2020 selling curbside concessions and holding one-off events to try to recoup a tiny fraction of the revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sox know when the games will be.
A formality that typically occurs in October felt more like a gift on Thursday, when the 120-game slate was released.
“It’s been a long time coming, for sure,” Lawrence said.
As anticipated, this schedule is quirkier than any that has come before it. Instead of opening in April, the Sox open on the road May 4, with their home opener slated for May 11. Three- and four-game series have been replaced by six-game sets.
And Salem’s new, 12-team league known as the Low-A East? Well, getting to know some of the other clubs will have to wait.
The Sox face only six different opponents this year. A whopping 102 of the games (85%) are against Northern Division rivals Lynchburg, Fredericksburg and Delmarva. Salem won’t face Augusta, Charleston, Columbia, Carolina or Down East in 2021.
“I think the intention is to have more variety within the schedule,” Lawrence said. “I think this year is purely based on the pod concept that so many leagues have developed. They’re really just trying to limit the travel and the number of cities that players are going to, even limit the number of opposing players that players are coming in contact with.
“Definitely in the future, I think we’ll see more variety.”
The more pressing question now is when we’ll see a large number of fans allowed to attend. In his midweek coronavirus briefing, Gov. Ralph Northam loosened the restrictions on outdoor gatherings to 250 people and hinted that another announcement will be coming next week specifically related to larger venues such as NASCAR tracks and sports stadiums.
For now, Lawrence is drawing up a socially distanced seat map for 1,000 people in the hopes that restrictions will be loosened at least that much between now and opening night.
“We can do that very safely in our stadium,” said Lawrence, whose club has between 700 and 800 partial- or full-season ticket holders and averaged 2,565 fans per home game in 2019. “If we needed to scale it back from there, we could, but obviously we would love to have even more than 1,000 people.”
As for theme nights and giveaways, the Sox are still working on that. Lawrence and his staff met in the fall for preliminary discussions, but this is the first time they’ve actually had the dates in front of them.
“That’s going to be a work in progress,” he said. “The one question that we still need answered is how many people can we have. We can’t give away 1,000 bobbleheads if we’re only allowed to have 500 people. We may split some of the stuff.”
Preparations like those — normally spread out over an entire offseason — have been compressed into a seven-week period, but Lawrence isn’t complaining.
He has a schedule. And Lord willing, we will have baseball.
“I think we realized last year how important sports are to everybody,” he said. “When we didn’t have sports, the world was just a different place. I think it gives a sense of normalcy to everything. I think we’re just excited to have it back.
“It’s much more than baseball. It’s bringing normal life back to the community.”
Contact sports columnist Aaron McFarling at 540-981-3423 or aaron.mcfarling@roanoke.com.