McFarling: Sox schedule drop a big step toward normalcy

The Sox face only six different opponents this year. A whopping 102 of the games (85%) are against Northern Division rivals Lynchburg, Fredericksburg and Delmarva. Salem won’t face Augusta, Charleston, Columbia, Carolina or Down East in 2021.

“I think the intention is to have more variety within the schedule,” Lawrence said. “I think this year is purely based on the pod concept that so many leagues have developed. They’re really just trying to limit the travel and the number of cities that players are going to, even limit the number of opposing players that players are coming in contact with.

“Definitely in the future, I think we’ll see more variety.”

The more pressing question now is when we’ll see a large number of fans allowed to attend. In his midweek coronavirus briefing, Gov. Ralph Northam loosened the restrictions on outdoor gatherings to 250 people and hinted that another announcement will be coming next week specifically related to larger venues such as NASCAR tracks and sports stadiums.

For now, Lawrence is drawing up a socially distanced seat map for 1,000 people in the hopes that restrictions will be loosened at least that much between now and opening night.