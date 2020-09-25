McFarling: This week, we all have tunnel vision

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The tunnel is always a focal point at Lane Stadium.

Never has that been more true than Saturday.

Long before the Virginia Tech players rush onto the field for their first game of the season — presumably to the traditional playing of “Enter Sandman” — they’ll be trickling out of the tunnel for warmups. That’s the time reporters will have binoculars pressed to their eyes, and the few fans in attendance should be paying attention.

That’s when we’ll get some answers — specifically, about who the heck is playing against N.C. State.

Tech coach Justin Fuente didn’t know that answer when he addressed the media on Monday. And given that the third and final COVID-19 test of the week wasn’t administered until Friday, he probably can’t say for sure until sometime Saturday which players he will have available.

That matters just a bit. But just like everything else in this crazy year, there’s only one way to approach it: Take what you can get.

Take the ACC schedule as it’s given, then re-given, and then given again. Then take it as it’s further modified week by week as needed.

The fewer complaints, the better.