McFarling: With dusk comes daring at Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE – That was worth the wait.
A long, rain-interrupted race weekend that began with a modified event on Thursday night ended a day later than anticipated but with the intended scenario: NASCAR’s biggest stars fighting door to door under the lights at Martinsville Speedway.
Martin Truex Jr. pulled away in the end to win the Blue Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, but not before he waged a heart-pumping battle with Denny Hamlin with less than 20 laps to go. With fans standing, Truex ducked inside his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate multiple times before finally making the pass.
“We never could quite get it the way we wanted it,” Truex said. “It started getting dark, and she came to life.”
Darkness. Once again, the pairing between this track and the nighttime proved to be a perfect one. They were supposed to run the entire thing under the lights on Saturday, but Mother Nature denied it.
There was no guarantee any of this race would be run after dusk. When the green flag flew again just a little after 4 p.m., the Cup race was 47 laps in. A couple of long green flag runs in the first two stages put this one on pace to end in the sunshine.
But that can’t happen here anymore. Ever since the lights were installed at this track, the night time has been the right time for these races to finish.
So, presto! A red flag with a little more than 100 laps to go. A multi-car wreck that left Daniel Suarez’s car in flames and spilled radiator fluid all over the track also ensured that the LEDs would take hold.
“With that accident, there was nothing that I could do,” Suarez said. “It was a parking lot.”
The wreck took out one of the favorites, Brad Keselowski, and delayed the race for about a half an hour. It also put the spotlight on three drivers who had a legitimate chance to win it: Hamlin, Truex and Ryan Blaney.
Hamlin was a rocket on the restarts, but the longer the flag stayed green, the more his two top rivals were able to reel him in. First it was Blaney, who got to Hamlin’s bumper with about 50 laps to go before a caution came out.
That caution was bad luck for Blaney, but it turned into disaster when he was penalized for carrying a piece of equipment out of his pit box. He had to go to the back of the field, effectively ending his chances.
That left Truex as the top challenger. And once again, Hamlin darted away on the restart and quickly built a four car-length lead.
Hamlin’s confidence, however, was not high.
“We had a really good car on the short run all day,” Hamlin said. “Unfortunately, there was just too any laps at the end.
“I thought it was a matter of time. With about 25 to go or so, he’d already gotten to our bumper and was just beating the back end off…We were stuck in a box where we couldn’t be good on a long run.”
Truex could – but he still had to get past his teammate. Having won two of the previous three races here, Truex understood the patience required. He made several half-hearted attempts at a pass before backing off.
Somewhere up in the boxes, team owner Joe Gibbs looked on with trepidation.
“I was just praying that Denny and Martin didn’t get together up front,” Gibbs said. “You always worry about it. It has happened to us.”
Not this time. Truex finally got alongside Hamlin, used a lapped car as a pick and took the lead.
And some 96 hours after the racing began at Martinsville, it all came to a satisfying conclusion.