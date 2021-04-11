McFarling: With dusk comes daring at Martinsville

So, presto! A red flag with a little more than 100 laps to go. A multi-car wreck that left Daniel Suarez’s car in flames and spilled radiator fluid all over the track also ensured that the LEDs would take hold.

“With that accident, there was nothing that I could do,” Suarez said. “It was a parking lot.”

The wreck took out one of the favorites, Brad Keselowski, and delayed the race for about a half an hour. It also put the spotlight on three drivers who had a legitimate chance to win it: Hamlin, Truex and Ryan Blaney.

Hamlin was a rocket on the restarts, but the longer the flag stayed green, the more his two top rivals were able to reel him in. First it was Blaney, who got to Hamlin’s bumper with about 50 laps to go before a caution came out.

That caution was bad luck for Blaney, but it turned into disaster when he was penalized for carrying a piece of equipment out of his pit box. He had to go to the back of the field, effectively ending his chances.

That left Truex as the top challenger. And once again, Hamlin darted away on the restart and quickly built a four car-length lead.

Hamlin’s confidence, however, was not high.