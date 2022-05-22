Miller belts walk-off HR as Sox edge Hillcats

Tyler Miller hit a walk-off homer leading off the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Salem Red Sox defeated Lynchburg 9-8 on Sunday evening at Carilion Clinic Field.

Salem (19-20) claimed the final two games of the series after dropping the first four to Lynchburg (21-17).

Eddinson Paulino, Blaze Jordan and Yorberto Mejicano each had two hits for Salem. Lynchburg scored twice in the top of the ninth to tie the game — a rally capped by a two-out hit from Yordys Valdes.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Sox 9, Hillcats 5

Niko Kavadas, Phillip Sikes and Tyler Miller homered to lead Salem over visiting Lynchburg, snapping a five-game losing streak.

Miller finished with three hits, while Kavadas had four RBIs. Jhonny Felix and Maceo Campbell combined for 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to close it out.