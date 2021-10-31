Bowman wins as tension builds ahead of NASCAR title race

Hamlin, who already has five clocks, still advanced into the championship on points. But his JGR crew had to radio Hamlin to back off as he confronted Bowman, who gave Hendrick Motorsports its 16th win in 35 races this season and fourth in a row.

The well-filled grandstands erupted in cheers when Bowman spun Hamlin, and then loudly booed him when he was interviewed over the public address system. Asked after if he was surprised by the fan reaction, Hamlin blamed most popular driver Elliott and predicted the same reaction next week at Phoenix.

“It’s just Chase Elliott fans, man. They don’t think straightly,” Hamlin said. “They’re going to boo the (crap) out of me next week, I can tell you that.”

Elliott shrugged off Hamlin's critique.

“I’m going to lose so much sleep tonight. I might not sleep at all, that’s how concerned I am,” he smiled. “My fans don’t care either, by the way.”

Hamlin will try for a fourth time to win his first Cup title. Both he and Larson, the heavy favorite and a nine-race winner this season, have never won a NASCAR championship. Elliott is the reigning champion and Truex, who had to nurse a wounded Toyota to a fourth-place finish Sunday to stop teammate Busch from bumping him out of the finale, has one previous title.