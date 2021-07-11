Kurt Busch holds off brother Kyle at Atlanta Motor Speedway

“The 42 did his job as a teammate,” Kurt Busch said. “Ross is going to get a little flak for it, but that’s what it takes to be a good teammate at the right moment. I couldn't be more proud of Ross Chastain.”

Said Chastain, who finished 21st: “Kurt asked for the lane and I gave it to him. ... One team, one goal and that’s to win.”

Kyle Busch pushed for the lead with eight laps remaining, but Kurt pulled away in the final laps to win by 1.237 seconds.

Kyle Busch said his brother “was definitely better than us today. I thought I had him, and I did, but racing just didn’t play out for us today.”

Kyle Busch won the Xfinity Series race Saturday, giving him five wins in his maximum five races in the series this season. He said he doesn’t plan to return to the Xfinity Series next season.

Kurt Busch’s contract with Chip Ganassi Racing expires at the end of the year, and Ganassi sold the team to Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks this month.

“I don’t know where I’m going, but I just love racing cars and I want to race that Next Gen car,” Busch said, referring to NASCAR's planned new car for next season. “That’s why I want to stick around.”