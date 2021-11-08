McFarling: NASCAR champ Larson scores 1 for obsession

Quick: Name the one thing you would want to do more than anything if you had a day completely off from work.
If you said "more of my job," then you might need to expand your imagination a bit.
That, or you're the newest NASCAR Cup champion.
Score one for obsession. Kyle Larson has been single-minded about racecar driving for years, and his devotion showed in 2021 with a dominant season and a Cup Series championship, which he claimed with his 10th victory of the campaign on Sunday at Phoenix.
Let’s be honest: No other champion would have felt right this season. Sure, all the drivers understand the format and are playing by the rules laid out for them. But Larson grabbed his competitors by the HANS device and shook them all year. He led a whopping 2,582 laps – the most since Jeff Gordon in 1995.
It was Gordon and another NASCAR luminary, Tony Stewart, who warned us way back in 2013 that this kind of season was possible for Larson. He was one-of-a-kind, they said. A generational talent.
All I knew was that he was a pretty boring newspaper story.
I met Larson for the first time that October. With the 21-year-old slated to make his Martinsville Cup debut – and just his second start in NASCAR’s premier series – his PR folks invited me to his hauler for a one-on-one interview.
Larson was polite and eloquent. The buzz about his prodigious ability already was circulating, so I wanted to try to tell readers about his interests outside of racing.
One problem: He didn’t have any.
It was like Homer Simpson’s yearbook bio. Activities: NONE.
Fishing? Nope. Favorite school subject? Nah. Golf? Sure, he’d tried it.
“But I’m not good at it at all,” he said then. “I really only enjoy the first four holes. Then I get worse, so I just drive the golf cart.”
Ah, yes. Getting behind the wheel. That’s a place he’s pretty comfortable. So much so that it’s just about all he does, year-round, all over the country, on concrete or dirt. His only desire is to drive; his only goal is to win.
This is why I believed him when he said it was ignorance and not any maliciousness that prompted him to utter the N-word while playing an online video game last year. Hate takes time and effort that he’d never want to invest.
Not that ignorance makes it excusable, of course, and his act wasn’t excused. He lost his sponsors and his ride and was suspended by NASCAR, only getting reinstated after a lengthy off-the-track rehabilitation process.
I felt much better about my long-ago interview with Larson when I watched Sunday’s prerace show on NBC. Jeff Burton asked Larson what fans should know about him outside of racing that they don’t already.
Larson didn’t have an answer, just as he didn’t in 2013.
But he did have a dream both days.
“Every young driver believes they can make it someday, and you strive for that goal,” Larson told me back then. “Then you get older and you kind of think about it, you realize how much tougher it is to make it. You lay in bed sometimes and wonder what else you could do if it didn’t work out, because I’m not good at anything else besides racing.”
Good news. He’s very, very good at that.