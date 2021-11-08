McFarling: NASCAR champ Larson scores 1 for obsession

Larson was polite and eloquent. The buzz about his prodigious ability already was circulating, so I wanted to try to tell readers about his interests outside of racing.

One problem: He didn’t have any.

It was like Homer Simpson’s yearbook bio. Activities: NONE.

Fishing? Nope. Favorite school subject? Nah. Golf? Sure, he’d tried it.

“But I’m not good at it at all,” he said then. “I really only enjoy the first four holes. Then I get worse, so I just drive the golf cart.”

Ah, yes. Getting behind the wheel. That’s a place he’s pretty comfortable. So much so that it’s just about all he does, year-round, all over the country, on concrete or dirt. His only desire is to drive; his only goal is to win.

This is why I believed him when he said it was ignorance and not any maliciousness that prompted him to utter the N-word while playing an online video game last year. Hate takes time and effort that he’d never want to invest.

Not that ignorance makes it excusable, of course, and his act wasn’t excused. He lost his sponsors and his ride and was suspended by NASCAR, only getting reinstated after a lengthy off-the-track rehabilitation process.