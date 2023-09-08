Carolina and Salem were engaged in a pitcher’s duel through six innings Thursday night.

Then the seventh inning happened.

The Mudcats broke the scoreless tie with three runs and pulled away for a 5-1 win at Carilion Clinic Field.

The Mudcats (71-55 overall, 38-25 second half) locked up the Carolina League North Division second-half title with the win.

Yorberto Mejicano went 2 for 3 for the Red Sox.

He had Salem’s first hit with one out in the fifth inning, and added a single in the seventh.

The Red Sox (55-71, 25-38) had three hits in the seventh, capped by Albert Feliz’s RBI single.

Salem finished with four hits.

Salem starter Matt Duffy and reliever Garrett Ramsey combined to throw five scoreless innings.

Luis Talavera (0-2) suffered the loss.

The Mudcats had six of their nine hits in the final three innings.