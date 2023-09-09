Zack Kelly allowed two earned runs and reached his pitch limit after recording two outs as Carolina claimed a 7-1 win over Salem on Friday night at Carilion Clinic Field.

Kelly, a Lord Botetourt High School graduate, is on a rehab assignment after undergoing elbow surgery in May to repair his ulnar nerve. He threw 26 pitches Friday, allowing two runs on two hits with two walks and one strikeout.

Kelly (0-2) entered in the second inning after Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz threw a scoreless first inning.

The Boston Red Sox reliever pitched for the second time this week after starting Tuesday’s series opener.

The Mudcats (72-55 overall, 39-25 second half) recorded four of their eight stolen bases in a five-run seventh inning to pull away.

Albertson Asigen went 2 for 4 with a solo homer for the Red Sox (55-72, 25-39).

Saturday’s rematch was canceled because of rain.