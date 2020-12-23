Narrows gives new girls coach victory in debut

Kiley Hylton chipped in with 14 for Floyd (1-0) and Destiny Harman scored 12.

Floyd County 64, Giles 19

GILES (0-2, 0-2)

B.Reed 2, King 1, K.Reed 4, Mitcham 7, Steele 2, Lucas 3.

FLOYD COUNTY (1-0, 1-0)

Kiser 16, Harman 12, Grim 9, K.Nichols 2, Hylton 14, J.Nichols 3, Vest 8.

Giles;3;7;2;7;--;19

Floyd County;17;25;11;11;--;64

3-point goals -- Giles 1 (Lucas), Floyd County 7 (Kiser 2, Harman 2, Grim, J.Nichols, Vest). JV -- Floyd County won 62-13.

BOYS

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Floyd County 90, Giles 63

PEARISBURG -- Mitchell Thompson and Dylan Bond made five 3-pointers apiece and the Buffaloes finished with 14 as a team in a road win over the Spartans.

Bond led Floyd (2-0, 2-0) with 19 points, while Thompson had 15. Josiah Banks added 12 points for the Buffaloes and Tanyan Sutphin scored 11. Floyd scored 32 points in the first quarter.