NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Virginia Is For Racing Lovers 200 at Martinsville Speedway

Race stats
When: Thursday
Practice: 2:30-4 p.m.
Qualifying: 6 p.m.
Race start: 8 p.m.
Laps: 200
Miles: 106.6
Livestream: TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold
TV: NBCSN (Tape delayed showing on April 15, 4:30 p.m.)
Driver entries
00 Jeff Fultz
01 Melissa Fifield
1 Woody Pitkat
2 TBA
4 Jeff Gallup
5 Kyle Ebersole
6 Ryan Preece
06 Sam Rameau
7 Jon McKennedy
07 Patrick Emerling
10 Doug Coby
14 Bobby Measmer, Jr.
15 Kyle Soper
18 Ken Heagy
21 TBA
22 Kyle Bonsignore
24 Andrew Krause
25 Bobby Labonte
26 Gary McDonald
30 Gary Byington
32 Tyler Rypkema
34 J.B. Fortin
36 Dave Sapienza
40 Frank Fleming
46 Craig Lutz
50 Ronnie Williams
51 Justin Bonsignore
53 Ryan Newman
54 Tommy Catalano
55 Jeremy Gerstner
57 Jared Fryar
58 Eric Goodale
64 Rob Summers
70 Andy Seuss
77 Max McLaughlin
78 Walter Sutcliffe, Jr.
82 Anthony Nocella
85 Ron Silk
97 Bryan Dauzat
99 Jamie Tomaino
What is a Modified?
A Modified is an open-wheel car with big tires, light weight and a lot of horsepower. A Whelen Modified is 11 inches shorter and 23 inches wider than a NASCAR Cup Series car, and has a minimum weight of 2,610 pounds.
Modifieds dominate short tracks across the Northeast and parts of the south. Bowman Gray Stadium, in Winston-Salem, N.C., is one of the most popular modifieds tracks in the country.
What is the history of Modifieds at Martinsville?
The last Modifieds race at Martinsville Speedway was in 2010.
According to the Speedway, Martinsville hosted a modified race in NASCAR’s inaugural season on July 4, 1948. The race was the third NASCAR sanctioned race in history in the commonwealth of Virginia. NASCAR’s National Modified Championship, the predecessor to the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, competed at Martinsville from 1960 until 1984. The modern-day NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour continued to race at the half-mile short track in 1985-2002 and 2005-2010.
The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour originally was scheduled to return to Martinsville on May 8, 2020, but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
How do you drive a Modified around Martinsville?
“Its long straightaway and tight, narrow turns. A lot of accelerating coming out of the turns. A lot of saving thee equipment because the brakes will get worn out in the long runs, so you try to keep those as cool as you can. ... A lot of cars plowing into each other. That’s short track racing.”—Driver Andy Seuss
“It’s faster. Every aspect of a Whelen Modified makes it go faster. And the end result is it doesn’t necessarily go faster at the end of a straightaway. It goes faster in lap time, and that’s what matters. But it’s lower center of gravity, offset to the left. Bigger, fatter, wider tires with more gumminess to them. It makes it a whole lot of fun to hustle around.”—Driver Ryan Newman