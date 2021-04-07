NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Virginia Is For Racing Lovers 200 at Martinsville Speedway

A Modified is an open-wheel car with big tires, light weight and a lot of horsepower. A Whelen Modified is 11 inches shorter and 23 inches wider than a NASCAR Cup Series car, and has a minimum weight of 2,610 pounds.

Modifieds dominate short tracks across the Northeast and parts of the south. Bowman Gray Stadium, in Winston-Salem, N.C., is one of the most popular modifieds tracks in the country.

What is the history of Modifieds at Martinsville?

The last Modifieds race at Martinsville Speedway was in 2010.

According to the Speedway, Martinsville hosted a modified race in NASCAR’s inaugural season on July 4, 1948. The race was the third NASCAR sanctioned race in history in the commonwealth of Virginia. NASCAR’s National Modified Championship, the predecessor to the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, competed at Martinsville from 1960 until 1984. The modern-day NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour continued to race at the half-mile short track in 1985-2002 and 2005-2010.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour originally was scheduled to return to Martinsville on May 8, 2020, but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

How do you drive a Modified around Martinsville?