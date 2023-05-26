Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Paul Witt's sixth-inning RBI double gave Fredericksburg the lead for good as the Nationals edged Salem 5-3 on Thursday evening at Carilion Clinic Field.

The Nationals (15-25) broke a 3-all tie with only one hit in the sixth inning.

Witt's double scored Elijah Green. Witt advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Branden Boissiere's sacrifice fly.

The Red Sox (20-21) had two on with two outs in the sixth, but Franklin Marquez (2-0) struck out Allan Castro to end the inning.

Fredericksburg relief pitcher Brad Lord was perfect over the final three innings to record his first save of the season.

Salem's three pitchers limited Fredericksburg to four hits and struck out 10.

Nathanael Cruz (0-1) suffered the loss after allowing the two sixth-inning runs.